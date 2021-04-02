2021-2022 NFL Television Schedule To Have "Significant" Impact On WWE Programming

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that the upcoming 2021-2022 NFL television schedule is set to have a "significant" impact on WWE programming come the fall months.

Monday Night Raw, which traditionally has gone head-to-head with Monday Night Football in the fall is now set to have two football games played on Monday with one on ABC and the other on ESPN.

Meltzer adds that "Monday Night football will go one week longer and the contract allows for changing of the schedule in the last weeks of the season to where they will be having high-profile marquee games with greater frequency."

If this turns out to be the case then the 2022 Royal Rumble event will be impacted as the event takes place usually on the last Sunday in the month of January between the conference championships and the Superbowl.

However, every Sunday in January of 2022 is scheduled to have a game and the conference championship is scheduled for the final Sunday of the month.

It will be interesting to see if opt to run the pay-per-view regardless of the competition or move the event to February.