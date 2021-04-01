WWE Officially Announces WrestleMania edition of Friday Night SmackDown

A Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown to air April 9 on FOX

As first announced on Twitter Spaces, the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania will feature a Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown next Friday on FOX!

Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Edge to address the WWE Universe

Two days before they square off in the highly-anticipated Universal Championship Triple Threat Match, the WWE Universe will hear from The Head of the Table, The Leader of the “Yes!” Movement and The Ultimate Opportunist as they prepare to collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

SmackDown Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Championship Match

For months the SmackDown Tag Team division has been extremely competitive, forcing WWE Official Adam Pearce to make a major decision. Next Friday, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode will look to defend their titles in a Fatal 4-Way against The Street Profits, Rey & Dominik Mysterio and Otis & Chad Gable.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take center stage as a multitude of blue brand Superstars step into the squared circle to collide for the honor of claiming this year’s coveted trophy. The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was introduced at WrestleMania 30 in honor of late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. It will begin with all participants in the squared circle at the same time, and competitors are eliminated once they are thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. The last man remaining is the victor.

WWE Official Adam Pearce announced the combatants for the prestigious free-for-all will include:

Akira Tozawa

Angel Garza

Cedric Alexander

Drew Gulak

Elias

Erik

Gran Metalik

Humberto Carrillo

Jaxson Ryker

Jey Uso

Kalisto

King Corbin

Lince Dorado

MACE

Murphy

Mustafa Ali

Ricochet

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

SLAPJACK

T-Bar

Tucker

Don’t miss all the action of the Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown, next Friday, April 9, beginning at 8/7 C on FOX! And make sure to tune into WrestleMania April 10 and 11 streaming LIVE on Peacock!