Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Announced But Not For WrestleMania

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2021

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Announced But Not For WrestleMania

WWE has announced that the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 37.

The names announced for the match:

- Akira Tozawa
- Angel Garza
- Cedric Alexander
- Drew Gulak
- Elias
- Erik
- Gran Metalik
- Humberto Carrillo
- Jaxson Ryker
- Jey Uso
- Kalisto
- King Corbin
- Lince Dorado
- Mace
- Murphy
- Mustafa Ali
- Ricochet
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Slapjack
- T-Bar
- Tucker.

WWE has also announced that there will be a Fatal Four-Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the same show.


