Paige Provides An Update On Her Neck, Still Considers Herself A Wrestler

WWE Superstar Paige was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast during which she gave an update on her neck.

She recalled getting chills when she saw Daniel Bryan and Edge talking backstage. Both Bryan and Edge were forced to retire from the ring due to neck injuries like Paige, but have been cleared in recent years to return to the ring.

"I got chills when I saw Bryan and Edge talking to each other backstage. It was so inspiring and makes me feel good. I haven’t had any issues with my neck right now. Sometimes I’ll wake up and it feels weird, but it will go away. I’m going to get my neck checked really soon to see the progress of it. Hopefully, it looks good. I’m not saying any form that they’re going to clear me, it’s literally just a check up, but I am intrigued to know how my neck has progressed."

Paige added she's cautious about returning to the ring:

"It feels good. It scares me as well to come back to wrestling because I really want to and would come back tomorrow, but I’ll have it in the back of my head like ‘what if something happens and I do get paralyzed?’ It does scare me and I know I’m not going to be fully ready mentally to come back, but watch out world, when I am mentally ready to come back, everyone is in trouble."