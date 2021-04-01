WWE Taping Tomorrow's WWE SmackDown Today

PWInsider is reporting WWE is taping tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown today at the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida.

The plan for tomorrow is to taped SmackDown for April 9, which is set to be the last event at the venue.

WWE will be moving to the Yuengling Center on April 3 and will debut there on April 12, the night after WrestleMania.