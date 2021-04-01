WWE Launches New WrestleMania App For Fans Attending The Event

WWE has announced the launch of a new Wrestlemania mobile app for fans attending the event. Below is the announcement:

WWE is excited to launch the WWE WrestleMania Mobile App, the official fan resource for planning your WrestleMania experience! The WrestleMania App provides a one-stop shop for all of your event information including tickets, merchandise, food & beverage, parking and more.

Inside the WrestleMania Mobile App, fans can purchase and manage their mobile tickets, order exclusive WWE Shop merchandise in advance and pick it up right at the venue. Additionally, fans can manage their event experience by securing pre-paid parking, ride-share and directions to Raymond James Stadium. Most importantly, all fans can use this app to fill out a short Health Screening Questionnaire required for entering the event. Fans can also learn how to get WrestleMania Ready with up to the minute information to prepare for a safe and fun WrestleMania weekend. Also, get connected at the stadium with FREE Wi-Fi, and skip the line by ordering food & beverage directly from the mobile App.

Visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and download the WrestleMania Mobile App to learn more about the complete WrestleMania event experience!