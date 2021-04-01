Two New Combat Zone Wrestling Pay-Per-View's Released

Combat Zone Wrestling and Stonecutter Media have announced the following:

THE FANS ARE IN THE LIMELIGHT IN THIS MONTH’S CZW SHOWS – ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW IN APRIL!

Fan participation like you’ve never seen! In CZW: Fans Bring the Weapons, the crowd tosses brutal weapons to their favorite warriors, gleefully aiding them in their quest for glory! And in CZW Girlz: Intergender Warfare, witness the CZW girlz and guys as they team up and take on each other! Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in April:

CZW: Fans Bring the Weapons – Featuring four brutal bouts! Cannonball vs. Matt Tremont; Rickey Shane Page vs. Tim Donst; Matt Tremont vs. Rickey Shane Page; Danny Havoc & Conor Claxton vs. Drew Blood & Devon Moore!

CZW Girlz: Intergender Warfare – Featuring four fantastic matches! Shelly Martinez with JT Dunn & David Starr vs. Candice Lerae & Joey Ryan; Pat Buck vs. Delmi Exo vs. J. George; Fella Twins vs. Delmi Exo & Gabby Gilbert; Mercedes Martinez & Homicide vs. Greg Excellent & Chrissy Rivera!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for all the shows available. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. CZW – every month on demand and on pay-per-view – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!