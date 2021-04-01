Dax Harwood Suffers Head Injury During AEW Dynamite

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a brawl between The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz.) and The Pinnacle (MJF, Tully Blanchard, Sean Spears, Wardlow, FTR) took place.

Dax Harwood suffered a head injury when he was cut open on the back of his head.

His injury required stitches.

He tweeted, "There’s one rule of gang fighting; they send one of yours to the hospital, you send one of theirs to the morgue."

“There’s one rule of gang fighting; they send one of yours to the hospital, you send one of theirs to the morgue.” pic.twitter.com/20Hm18uu2e — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 1, 2021