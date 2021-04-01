Dax Harwood Suffers Head Injury During AEW Dynamite
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2021
During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a brawl between The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz.) and The Pinnacle (MJF, Tully Blanchard, Sean Spears, Wardlow, FTR) took place.
Dax Harwood suffered a head injury when he was cut open on the back of his head.
His injury required stitches.
He tweeted, "There’s one rule of gang fighting; they send one of yours to the hospital, you send one of theirs to the morgue."
https://wrestlr.me/67380/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 01
Apr 01 - A Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown to air April 9 on FOX As first announced on Twitter Spaces, the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania wi[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - The numbers are in for this week's Wednesday Night War. This week is high for NXT and low for Dynamite, just as the Wednesday Night War is one week f[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - WWE has announced that the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 37. The names announced fo[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - Mick Foley is celebrating 25 years since his WWE debut. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley reflected when he debuted as Mankind and attacked the Undert[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - WWE Superstar Paige was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast during which she gave an update on her neck. She recalled ge[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - PWInsider is reporting WWE is taping tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown today at the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Fl[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - WWE has announced the launch of a new Wrestlemania mobile app for fans attending the event. Below is the announcement: WWE is excited to launch the W[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - Combat Zone Wrestling and Stonecutter Media have announced the following: THE FANS ARE IN THE LIMELIGHT IN THIS MONTH’S CZW SHOWS – ON DE[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - WWE has posted a video on their social media which is has a lot of fans speculating. The official WWE Network Twitter account posted a countdown grap[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - As recently reported the Warrior Award will be presented to Titus O’Neil at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. There was some upset among fans that for[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - There has been much speculation regarding fan attendance for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver which will broadcast over two nights. Fightful Select [...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a brawl between The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz.) and The Pinn[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - During a recent interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast podcast, Edge discussed Christian joining AEW: "I’m not bummed. I wan[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed what Triple H told talent backstage at NXT during a meeting. "Okay so, t[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - 2001 was a hot year for WWE, and it arguably spawned their greatest pay-per-view of all time in WrestleMania X-Seven. Today, marks 20 years since that[...]
Apr 01
Apr 01 - The WWE Hall of Fame is expanding with a new wing announced today by the company. We can reveal that each year going forward WWE will be honoring a m[...]
Mar 31
Mar 31 - Below is what appears to be the final NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver match card following tonight's NXT on USA Network. WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand &[...]
Mar 31
Mar 31 - AEW Dynamite concluded tonight with a very fun Arcade Anarchy match between Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy vs. Miro and Kip Sabian. The big news out[...]
Mar 31
Mar 31 - A former Impact Wrestling star is set to debut on WWE NXT on April 13. A little puppy was shown in a vignette making its way into the Capitol Wrestli[...]
Mar 31
Mar 31 - AEW has announced the following matches for next week's episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Jon Moxley/Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega/The Good Bro[...]
Mar 31
Mar 31 - The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles are set to be defended at the upcoming NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver event. During tonight's NXT go[...]
Mar 31
Mar 31 - The Inner Circle sent a clear message to The Pinnacle on tonight's AEW Dynamite. A few weeks ago, the newly formed team of The Pinnacle took out The [...]
Mar 31
Mar 31 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite, QT Marshall formed a new faction. The members of this new faction are those from the Nightmare Factory school; Nick Co[...]
Mar 31
Mar 31 - Christian Cage is victorious! Christian Cage returned in his first singles match since 2014 on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT and defeated longtime ri[...]
Mar 31
Mar 31 - The official WWE Performance Center YouTube channel has put out a new video that looks at Brian Kendrick’s work for the company backstage. Duri[...]