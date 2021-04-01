Katie Vick Storyline To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The WWE Hall of Fame is expanding with a new wing announced today by the company.

We can reveal that each year going forward WWE will be honoring a memorable storyline at the Hall Of Fame event, with the first award set to be given out at the upcoming 2021 Hall Of Fame ceremony.

In recent days WWE recorded both the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies due to COVID-19, with the company honoring the Katie Vick storyline from 2002 during the 2021 ceremony, during which they presented an award to Kane at the end of his own HOF induction.

You may remember that when Kane was announced for the WWE Hall Of Fame, Stephanie McMahon mentioned the Katie Vick storyline in a tweet, this was by design and a subtle hint to Kane that the award was coming. Next year will be 20 years since the storyline aired on WWE television.

At the time the storyline was highly controversial and drew much criticism, but in a statement on the induction, WWE said, "the company is looking to honor storylines that created a real buzz among the WWE Universe and helped make WWE television must-see."

Here is what Stephanie tweeted:

Congratulations to one of the most unique characters & individuals I have ever known, @KaneWWE. A man w/ unparalleled intellect, whose heart is as big as his body. Welcome to the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #YouDeserveIt (Don’t worry, we all know you had nothing to do w Katie Vick!😳) https://t.co/t5zaggPiT0 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 24, 2021

If you don't remember the storyline, then we'll fill you in. During the tail end of the Attitude Era, Triple H was in a feud with Kane. In order to torment Kane, The Game brought up Katie Vick, who was supposedly Kane’s girlfriend when he was a teenager. She died in a car crash and, to top things off, Triple H claimed Kane committed an act of necrophilia on her corpse. As this was the Attitude Era, the WWE had cameras to film the entire thing...it turned out to be Triple H in a Kane mask!

You can watch the storyline being inducted during the WWE Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony, streaming Tuesday, April 6 on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Click here to read WWE's statement on their new HOF wing.