Kris Statlander & Trent Return On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite concluded tonight with a very fun Arcade Anarchy match between Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy vs. Miro and Kip Sabian.

The big news out of the match was the surprise returns of Kris Statlander and Trent!

Statlander returned from injury to go after Penelope Ford who tried to interfere in the match. She popped up from inside the grabber machine. She then drove Ford through an air hockey table.

Moments after Trent also came back from an injury after being dropped off in his mother Sue in a van, aiding the Best Friends to get back into the match.

Miro came back with a violent assault throwing a Mortal Kombat 2 cabinet which Trent dodged and he then threw a chair at Miro. Tayor then speared Mirco through a table and landed a running powerbomb from the stage through a table to pick up the win.