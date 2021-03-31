Former Impact Wrestling Star Set To Debut On WWE NXT

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

How are we gonna wait that long? Franky stole our heart. 🐶 💗 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MIlIjyG1V0

How did the 🐶 get into the CWC?! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bEhofXMUjT

Valkyrie recently signed with WWE after not renewing her contract with Impact Wrestling.

The dog is owned by Taya Valkyrie.

A little puppy was shown in a vignette making its way into the Capitol Wrestling Center. The dog walked by a pair of boots with the teaser, "See you April 13th. Franky."

A former Impact Wrestling star is set to debut on WWE NXT on April 13.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Officially Announces WrestleMania edition of Friday Night SmackDown

A Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown to air April 9 on FOX As first announced on Twitter Spaces, the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania wi[...] Apr 01 - A Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown to air April 9 on FOX As first announced on Twitter Spaces, the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania wi[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops Again, NXT Sees Demo Increase

The numbers are in for this week's Wednesday Night War. This week is high for NXT and low for Dynamite, just as the Wednesday Night War is one week f[...] Apr 01 - The numbers are in for this week's Wednesday Night War. This week is high for NXT and low for Dynamite, just as the Wednesday Night War is one week f[...]

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Announced But Not For WrestleMania

WWE has announced that the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 37. The names announced fo[...] Apr 01 - WWE has announced that the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 37. The names announced fo[...]

Mick Foley Celebrates 25th Anniversary Since His WWE Debut

Mick Foley is celebrating 25 years since his WWE debut. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley reflected when he debuted as Mankind and attacked the Undert[...] Apr 01 - Mick Foley is celebrating 25 years since his WWE debut. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley reflected when he debuted as Mankind and attacked the Undert[...]

Paige Provides An Update On Her Neck, Still Considers Herself A Wrestler

WWE Superstar Paige was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast during which she gave an update on her neck. She recalled ge[...] Apr 01 - WWE Superstar Paige was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast during which she gave an update on her neck. She recalled ge[...]

WWE Taping Tomorrow's WWE SmackDown Today

PWInsider is reporting WWE is taping tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown today at the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Fl[...] Apr 01 - PWInsider is reporting WWE is taping tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown today at the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Fl[...]

WWE Launches New WrestleMania App For Fans Attending The Event

WWE has announced the launch of a new Wrestlemania mobile app for fans attending the event. Below is the announcement: WWE is excited to launch the W[...] Apr 01 - WWE has announced the launch of a new Wrestlemania mobile app for fans attending the event. Below is the announcement: WWE is excited to launch the W[...]

Two New Combat Zone Wrestling Pay-Per-View's Released

Combat Zone Wrestling and Stonecutter Media have announced the following: THE FANS ARE IN THE LIMELIGHT IN THIS MONTH’S CZW SHOWS – ON DE[...] Apr 01 - Combat Zone Wrestling and Stonecutter Media have announced the following: THE FANS ARE IN THE LIMELIGHT IN THIS MONTH’S CZW SHOWS – ON DE[...]

WWE Posts Video Sparking Speculating On Chris Jericho and Steve Austin

WWE has posted a video on their social media which is has a lot of fans speculating. The official WWE Network Twitter account posted a countdown grap[...] Apr 01 - WWE has posted a video on their social media which is has a lot of fans speculating. The official WWE Network Twitter account posted a countdown grap[...]

Update On Titus O’Neil Receiving The WWE Warrior Award And Not Shad Gaspard

As recently reported the Warrior Award will be presented to Titus O’Neil at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. There was some upset among fans that for[...] Apr 01 - As recently reported the Warrior Award will be presented to Titus O’Neil at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. There was some upset among fans that for[...]

Update On Fans Attending WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

There has been much speculation regarding fan attendance for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver which will broadcast over two nights. Fightful Select [...] Apr 01 - There has been much speculation regarding fan attendance for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver which will broadcast over two nights. Fightful Select [...]

Dax Harwood Suffers Head Injury During AEW Dynamite

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a brawl between The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz.) and The Pinn[...] Apr 01 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a brawl between The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz.) and The Pinn[...]

Edge On Christian Joining AEW: 'I Want Him To Get The Respect That He Deserves'

During a recent interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast podcast, Edge discussed Christian joining AEW: "I’m not bummed. I wan[...] Apr 01 - During a recent interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast podcast, Edge discussed Christian joining AEW: "I’m not bummed. I wan[...]

What Triple H Said During Recent NXT Talent Meeting

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed what Triple H told talent backstage at NXT during a meeting. "Okay so, t[...] Apr 01 - During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed what Triple H told talent backstage at NXT during a meeting. "Okay so, t[...]

20 Years Ago Today WWF WrestleMania X-Seven Blew Roof Off The Houston Astrodome

2001 was a hot year for WWE, and it arguably spawned their greatest pay-per-view of all time in WrestleMania X-Seven. Today, marks 20 years since that[...] Apr 01 - 2001 was a hot year for WWE, and it arguably spawned their greatest pay-per-view of all time in WrestleMania X-Seven. Today, marks 20 years since that[...]

Katie Vick Storyline To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The WWE Hall of Fame is expanding with a new wing announced today by the company. We can reveal that each year going forward WWE will be honoring a m[...] Apr 01 - The WWE Hall of Fame is expanding with a new wing announced today by the company. We can reveal that each year going forward WWE will be honoring a m[...]

Updated And Likely Final Card For WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Below is what appears to be the final NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver match card following tonight's NXT on USA Network. WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand &[...] Mar 31 - Below is what appears to be the final NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver match card following tonight's NXT on USA Network. WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand &[...]

Kris Statlander & Trent Return On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite concluded tonight with a very fun Arcade Anarchy match between Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy vs. Miro and Kip Sabian. The big news out[...] Mar 31 - AEW Dynamite concluded tonight with a very fun Arcade Anarchy match between Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy vs. Miro and Kip Sabian. The big news out[...]

Former Impact Wrestling Star Set To Debut On WWE NXT

A former Impact Wrestling star is set to debut on WWE NXT on April 13. A little puppy was shown in a vignette making its way into the Capitol Wrestli[...] Mar 31 - A former Impact Wrestling star is set to debut on WWE NXT on April 13. A little puppy was shown in a vignette making its way into the Capitol Wrestli[...]

Several Matches Set For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the following matches for next week's episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Jon Moxley/Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega/The Good Bro[...] Mar 31 - AEW has announced the following matches for next week's episode of Dynamite on TNT. - Jon Moxley/Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega/The Good Bro[...]

New Match Announced For WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver

The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles are set to be defended at the upcoming NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver event. During tonight's NXT go[...] Mar 31 - The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles are set to be defended at the upcoming NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver event. During tonight's NXT go[...]

The Inner Circle To The Pinnacle: 'The Worst Is Yet To Come'

The Inner Circle sent a clear message to The Pinnacle on tonight's AEW Dynamite. A few weeks ago, the newly formed team of The Pinnacle took out The [...] Mar 31 - The Inner Circle sent a clear message to The Pinnacle on tonight's AEW Dynamite. A few weeks ago, the newly formed team of The Pinnacle took out The [...]

QT Marshall Forms A New Faction On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

During tonight's AEW Dynamite, QT Marshall formed a new faction. The members of this new faction are those from the Nightmare Factory school; Nick Co[...] Mar 31 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite, QT Marshall formed a new faction. The members of this new faction are those from the Nightmare Factory school; Nick Co[...]

Christian Cage Victorious In His First Singles Match Since 2014

Christian Cage is victorious! Christian Cage returned in his first singles match since 2014 on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT and defeated longtime ri[...] Mar 31 - Christian Cage is victorious! Christian Cage returned in his first singles match since 2014 on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT and defeated longtime ri[...]