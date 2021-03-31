Several Matches Set For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

NEXT WEEK!!!!! See #AEWDynamite with https://t.co/zvOOm50ZOi . Available in select Intl markets on #FITE pic.twitter.com/lmlPBx1PII

- Jon Moxley/Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega/The Good Brothers - Darby Allin vs. JD Drake for the TNT championship - Tay Conti vs. The Bunny - Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country - The Inner Circle releases first comments since Pinnacle attack

AEW has announced the following matches for next week's episode of Dynamite on TNT.

WWE Officially Announces WrestleMania edition of Friday Night SmackDown

A Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown to air April 9 on FOX As first announced on Twitter Spaces, the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania will feature a Special WrestleMania Edition of Smack[...] Apr 01 - A Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown to air April 9 on FOX As first announced on Twitter Spaces, the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania will feature a Special WrestleMania Edition of Smack[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops Again, NXT Sees Demo Increase

The numbers are in for this week's Wednesday Night War. This week is high for NXT and low for Dynamite, just as the Wednesday Night War is one week from its final head-to-head week of competition. A[...] Apr 01 - The numbers are in for this week's Wednesday Night War. This week is high for NXT and low for Dynamite, just as the Wednesday Night War is one week from its final head-to-head week of competition. A[...]

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Announced But Not For WrestleMania

WWE has announced that the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 37. The names announced for the match: - Akira Tozawa- Angel Garza- Cedric [...] Apr 01 - WWE has announced that the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 37. The names announced for the match: - Akira Tozawa- Angel Garza- Cedric [...]

Mick Foley Celebrates 25th Anniversary Since His WWE Debut

Mick Foley is celebrating 25 years since his WWE debut. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley reflected when he debuted as Mankind and attacked the Undertaker. He tweeted, “25 YEARS AGO TODAY[...] Apr 01 - Mick Foley is celebrating 25 years since his WWE debut. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley reflected when he debuted as Mankind and attacked the Undertaker. He tweeted, “25 YEARS AGO TODAY[...]

Paige Provides An Update On Her Neck, Still Considers Herself A Wrestler

WWE Superstar Paige was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast during which she gave an update on her neck. She recalled getting chills when she saw Daniel Bryan and Edge ta[...] Apr 01 - WWE Superstar Paige was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast during which she gave an update on her neck. She recalled getting chills when she saw Daniel Bryan and Edge ta[...]

WWE Taping Tomorrow's WWE SmackDown Today

PWInsider is reporting WWE is taping tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown today at the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The plan for tomorrow is to taped SmackDow[...] Apr 01 - PWInsider is reporting WWE is taping tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown today at the Thunderdome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The plan for tomorrow is to taped SmackDow[...]

WWE Launches New WrestleMania App For Fans Attending The Event

WWE has announced the launch of a new Wrestlemania mobile app for fans attending the event. Below is the announcement: WWE is excited to launch the WWE WrestleMania Mobile App, the official fan resou[...] Apr 01 - WWE has announced the launch of a new Wrestlemania mobile app for fans attending the event. Below is the announcement: WWE is excited to launch the WWE WrestleMania Mobile App, the official fan resou[...]

Two New Combat Zone Wrestling Pay-Per-View's Released

Combat Zone Wrestling and Stonecutter Media have announced the following: THE FANS ARE IN THE LIMELIGHT IN THIS MONTH’S CZW SHOWS – ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW IN APRIL! Fan participat[...] Apr 01 - Combat Zone Wrestling and Stonecutter Media have announced the following: THE FANS ARE IN THE LIMELIGHT IN THIS MONTH’S CZW SHOWS – ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW IN APRIL! Fan participat[...]

WWE Posts Video Sparking Speculating On Chris Jericho and Steve Austin

WWE has posted a video on their social media which is has a lot of fans speculating. The official WWE Network Twitter account posted a countdown graphic with the Stone Cold skull logo, reading "24 HO[...] Apr 01 - WWE has posted a video on their social media which is has a lot of fans speculating. The official WWE Network Twitter account posted a countdown graphic with the Stone Cold skull logo, reading "24 HO[...]

Update On Titus O’Neil Receiving The WWE Warrior Award And Not Shad Gaspard

As recently reported the Warrior Award will be presented to Titus O’Neil at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. There was some upset among fans that former WWE star Shad Gaspard didn't get the nod for t[...] Apr 01 - As recently reported the Warrior Award will be presented to Titus O’Neil at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. There was some upset among fans that former WWE star Shad Gaspard didn't get the nod for t[...]

Update On Fans Attending WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

There has been much speculation regarding fan attendance for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver which will broadcast over two nights. Fightful Select is reporting that there are plans to allow limited[...] Apr 01 - There has been much speculation regarding fan attendance for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver which will broadcast over two nights. Fightful Select is reporting that there are plans to allow limited[...]

Dax Harwood Suffers Head Injury During AEW Dynamite

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a brawl between The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz.) and The Pinnacle (MJF, Tully Blanchard, Sean Spears, Wardlow, [...] Apr 01 - During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a brawl between The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz.) and The Pinnacle (MJF, Tully Blanchard, Sean Spears, Wardlow, [...]

Edge On Christian Joining AEW: 'I Want Him To Get The Respect That He Deserves'

During a recent interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast podcast, Edge discussed Christian joining AEW: "I’m not bummed. I want him to be happy, and I want him to get the respe[...] Apr 01 - During a recent interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast podcast, Edge discussed Christian joining AEW: "I’m not bummed. I want him to be happy, and I want him to get the respe[...]

What Triple H Said During Recent NXT Talent Meeting

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed what Triple H told talent backstage at NXT during a meeting. "Okay so, the team meeting before the show tonight about the [...] Apr 01 - During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed what Triple H told talent backstage at NXT during a meeting. "Okay so, the team meeting before the show tonight about the [...]

20 Years Ago Today WWF WrestleMania X-Seven Blew Roof Off The Houston Astrodome

2001 was a hot year for WWE, and it arguably spawned their greatest pay-per-view of all time in WrestleMania X-Seven. Today, marks 20 years since that pay-per-view blew our socks off... feeling old? [...] Apr 01 - 2001 was a hot year for WWE, and it arguably spawned their greatest pay-per-view of all time in WrestleMania X-Seven. Today, marks 20 years since that pay-per-view blew our socks off... feeling old? [...]

Katie Vick Storyline To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The WWE Hall of Fame is expanding with a new wing announced today by the company. We can reveal that each year going forward WWE will be honoring a memorable storyline at the Hall Of Fame event, with[...] Apr 01 - The WWE Hall of Fame is expanding with a new wing announced today by the company. We can reveal that each year going forward WWE will be honoring a memorable storyline at the Hall Of Fame event, with[...]

Updated And Likely Final Card For WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Below is what appears to be the final NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver match card following tonight's NXT on USA Network. WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (Night One) Kushida vs. Pete Dunne 6-M[...] Mar 31 - Below is what appears to be the final NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver match card following tonight's NXT on USA Network. WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (Night One) Kushida vs. Pete Dunne 6-M[...]

Kris Statlander & Trent Return On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite concluded tonight with a very fun Arcade Anarchy match between Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy vs. Miro and Kip Sabian. The big news out of the match was the surprise returns of Kris Sta[...] Mar 31 - AEW Dynamite concluded tonight with a very fun Arcade Anarchy match between Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy vs. Miro and Kip Sabian. The big news out of the match was the surprise returns of Kris Sta[...]

Former Impact Wrestling Star Set To Debut On WWE NXT

A former Impact Wrestling star is set to debut on WWE NXT on April 13. A little puppy was shown in a vignette making its way into the Capitol Wrestling Center. The dog walked by a pair of boots with [...] Mar 31 - A former Impact Wrestling star is set to debut on WWE NXT on April 13. A little puppy was shown in a vignette making its way into the Capitol Wrestling Center. The dog walked by a pair of boots with [...]

Several Matches Set For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

New Match Announced For WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver

The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles are set to be defended at the upcoming NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver event. During tonight's NXT go-home show Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell were vi[...] Mar 31 - The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles are set to be defended at the upcoming NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver event. During tonight's NXT go-home show Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell were vi[...]

The Inner Circle To The Pinnacle: 'The Worst Is Yet To Come'

The Inner Circle sent a clear message to The Pinnacle on tonight's AEW Dynamite. A few weeks ago, the newly formed team of The Pinnacle took out The Inner Circle and out for revenge Inner Circle got [...] Mar 31 - The Inner Circle sent a clear message to The Pinnacle on tonight's AEW Dynamite. A few weeks ago, the newly formed team of The Pinnacle took out The Inner Circle and out for revenge Inner Circle got [...]

QT Marshall Forms A New Faction On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

During tonight's AEW Dynamite, QT Marshall formed a new faction. The members of this new faction are those from the Nightmare Factory school; Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solow, and Anthony Ogogo. They beat[...] Mar 31 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite, QT Marshall formed a new faction. The members of this new faction are those from the Nightmare Factory school; Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solow, and Anthony Ogogo. They beat[...]

Christian Cage Victorious In His First Singles Match Since 2014

Christian Cage is victorious! Christian Cage returned in his first singles match since 2014 on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT and defeated longtime rival Frankie Kazarian. Christian Cage returned to [...] Mar 31 - Christian Cage is victorious! Christian Cage returned in his first singles match since 2014 on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT and defeated longtime rival Frankie Kazarian. Christian Cage returned to [...]