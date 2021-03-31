The Inner Circle To The Pinnacle: 'The Worst Is Yet To Come'

The Inner Circle sent a clear message to The Pinnacle on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

A few weeks ago, the newly formed team of The Pinnacle took out The Inner Circle and out for revenge Inner Circle got bloody and violent!

Here is what went down, courtesy of RAJAH coverage:

"We then shoot to The Pinnacle locker room. He talks about getting them an interior decorator. He says best of all they can get rid of this disgusting stench. He opens the door and we see Chris Jericho and members of The Inner Circle.

MJF shuts the door and turns around, telling The Pinnacle that they've got to go now. He goes to exit out the door on the other side of the locker room, only to see Jake Hager standing behind that one.

The brawl is on!

The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle start brawling. We see Sammy Guevara beating the holy hell out of Shawn Spears, slamming his head in a door. Now we see Jake Hager beating down Wardlow, chokeslamming him through a massage table.

Now the cameras are out back as we see Tully Blanchard get dropped and Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler knocked into an ice bath and beaten with a chair by Ortiz and Santana, whose wife-beater t-shirts are covered in blood. We see it is Dax Harwood who is bleeding profusely.

Finally, the camera shows Chris Jericho slugging away at MJF as he begs for mercy. Jericho takes MJF into the bathroom and beats him down, putting his head in the toilet and giving him an old-fashioned "swirlie" as he dunks it in the toilet water and flushes it.

He pulls MJF's head out, leaves the bathroom and looks at him in the face. He tells him the worst is yet to come and then he smashes MJF's head through a vending machine. He pours a drink on him and says "This is our room, b*tch!" He tells The Inner Circle to get him out of there. They drag his lifeless body out and then we see The Inner Circle slap their logo over The Pinnacle logo outside of the locker room."