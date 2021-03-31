Charly Caruso Comments On Leaving WWE

“There is always going to be chatter. The contract was coming up. Instead of renewing, I’m moving on. Everyone is going to have their own opinions regardless. I never had any issues while I was at WWE. Nothing bad happened. As far as I’m concerned, I’m leaving on a positive note and beginning what I believe to be the next step in my career.”

Here is what she said:

During an interview with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com Charly Caruso discussed her recent WWE release and the rumors she had backstage heat.

» More News From This Feed

Christian Cage: "I Don't Believe In Ring Rust"

Christian Cage is set to make his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT in a singles match against Frankie Kazarian. Ahead of his first match he tweeted: "My [...] Mar 31 - Christian Cage is set to make his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT in a singles match against Frankie Kazarian. Ahead of his first match he tweeted: "My [...]

Stephanie McMahon On How WWE Listens To Feedback From Fans

Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by the Wall Street Journal to discuss the business of WWE. During the interview, the WWE Chief Brand Officer spoke the WWE Universe and how fans can feedback[...] Mar 31 - Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by the Wall Street Journal to discuss the business of WWE. During the interview, the WWE Chief Brand Officer spoke the WWE Universe and how fans can feedback[...]

Nikki and Brie Bella Discuss How Long They Had For Their WWE Hall of Fame Speech

During the most recent episode of the Bellas Podcast former WWE superstars Nikki and Brie Bella discussed their 2020 Hall of Fame induction, which has already been taped due to COVID-19, and how long [...] Mar 31 - During the most recent episode of the Bellas Podcast former WWE superstars Nikki and Brie Bella discussed their 2020 Hall of Fame induction, which has already been taped due to COVID-19, and how long [...]

WWE Network Removes Controversial D-Generation X Blackface Segment

WWE Network has removed a segment from the July 6, 1998 episode of Raw where D-Generation X mocked The Nation of Domination, according to PWInsider. This episode has not yet transitioned to Pea[...] Mar 31 - WWE Network has removed a segment from the July 6, 1998 episode of Raw where D-Generation X mocked The Nation of Domination, according to PWInsider. This episode has not yet transitioned to Pea[...]

Charly Caruso Comments On Leaving WWE

During an interview with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com Charly Caruso discussed her recent WWE release and the rumors she had backstage heat. Here is what she said: “There is always going to b[...] Mar 31 - During an interview with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com Charly Caruso discussed her recent WWE release and the rumors she had backstage heat. Here is what she said: “There is always going to b[...]

Batista Not Happy With WWE Over Decision To Break Up The Hurt Business

Batista has questioned WWE’s decision to split up The Hurt Business. As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, The Hurt Business split when Bobby Lashley kicked out both Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexande[...] Mar 31 - Batista has questioned WWE’s decision to split up The Hurt Business. As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, The Hurt Business split when Bobby Lashley kicked out both Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexande[...]

Hosts Announced For NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver Kickoff Show

During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Mickie James, Sam Roberts, American Ninja Warrior‘s Jimmy Smith, and Arash Markazi will host the Kickoff Show for NXT Takeover: St[...] Mar 31 - During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Mickie James, Sam Roberts, American Ninja Warrior‘s Jimmy Smith, and Arash Markazi will host the Kickoff Show for NXT Takeover: St[...]

William Regal Told WWE To Fire Him If Wrestler Didn't Work Out

During an interview with the Daily Star in the United Kingdom, William Regal revealed that he told WWE management to fire him if Sasha Banks didn't work out. "She was the first person I went to bat f[...] Mar 31 - During an interview with the Daily Star in the United Kingdom, William Regal revealed that he told WWE management to fire him if Sasha Banks didn't work out. "She was the first person I went to bat f[...]

Jim Cornette Compares Edge To Ric Flair

Discussing Edge on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on "The Rated R Superstar"... "I think he was a great talent, he got over at a time when people were still thankfully watchin[...] Mar 31 - Discussing Edge on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on "The Rated R Superstar"... "I think he was a great talent, he got over at a time when people were still thankfully watchin[...]

Andrade Says He Turned Down Returning To NXT

Andrade has revealed he was offered the chance to return to NXT before departing WWE, but decided not to. He revealed the news during a media conference call with Carlos Toro. "I never proposed going[...] Mar 31 - Andrade has revealed he was offered the chance to return to NXT before departing WWE, but decided not to. He revealed the news during a media conference call with Carlos Toro. "I never proposed going[...]

WWE Files New Trademarks Requests For Becky Lynch and Riddick Moss

WWE has filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The first is for the nickname "lasskicker" used by Becky Lynch and the second was filed for Riddick Moss. Moss ha[...] Mar 31 - WWE has filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The first is for the nickname "lasskicker" used by Becky Lynch and the second was filed for Riddick Moss. Moss ha[...]

Two New WrestleMania 37 Matches Revealed (Spoiler)

WWE has reportedly two more matches planned for WrestleMania 37 after the recent Raw taping, according to PWInsider. WWE is reported to have set up a multi-woman tag team match for WrestleMania night[...] Mar 31 - WWE has reportedly two more matches planned for WrestleMania 37 after the recent Raw taping, according to PWInsider. WWE is reported to have set up a multi-woman tag team match for WrestleMania night[...]

Ethan Page On His AEW Debut, Leaving Impact and More

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Ethan Page talked about his recent debut at the Revolution pay-per-view and the company's previous interest in him. On his AEW debut at Revolu[...] Mar 31 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Ethan Page talked about his recent debut at the Revolution pay-per-view and the company's previous interest in him. On his AEW debut at Revolu[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episodes of WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite and MLW?

Tonight will see another action-packed night of pro-wrestling for WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, and MLW Fusion. WWE NXT on USA Network - Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes- Tian Sha vs. Kacy Catanzar[...] Mar 31 - Tonight will see another action-packed night of pro-wrestling for WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, and MLW Fusion. WWE NXT on USA Network - Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes- Tian Sha vs. Kacy Catanzar[...]

America’s Most Wanted Reunite On Impact Wrestling

During the latest episode of Impact Wrestling, “Cowboy” James Storm ran a promo to create a buzz for his 1000th match with Impact Wrestling Toward the end of the promo, Storm reunited wit[...] Mar 31 - During the latest episode of Impact Wrestling, “Cowboy” James Storm ran a promo to create a buzz for his 1000th match with Impact Wrestling Toward the end of the promo, Storm reunited wit[...]

WWE Started Recording Hall Of Fame Footage At Tropicana Field

WWE has started recording footage for the WWE Hall of Fame event which is set to next Tuesday on Peacock. The Bella Twins posted photos to show off to fans. The tweets embedded are by WWE fans and fa[...] Mar 30 - WWE has started recording footage for the WWE Hall of Fame event which is set to next Tuesday on Peacock. The Bella Twins posted photos to show off to fans. The tweets embedded are by WWE fans and fa[...]

Rhea Ripley Reveals She Was Waiting In Catering For Weeks Before Main Event Callup

In an interview with New York Post, she had discussed waiting and waiting for her chance to officially join the main roster. WWE waited until last week to give the go ahead by calling her up an[...] Mar 30 - In an interview with New York Post, she had discussed waiting and waiting for her chance to officially join the main roster. WWE waited until last week to give the go ahead by calling her up an[...]

Dalton Castle Signs New Deal With Ring Of Honor

Ring of Honor has announced that former champion Dalton Castle has re-signed with the company. ROH issued the following: Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Dalton Castle has re-signed with th[...] Mar 30 - Ring of Honor has announced that former champion Dalton Castle has re-signed with the company. ROH issued the following: Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Dalton Castle has re-signed with th[...]

Update On The Health Of WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg

In a Facebook posting, Tracy James, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James, provided an update on his health following hospitalization recently. She posted: “Wanna give everybod[...] Mar 30 - In a Facebook posting, Tracy James, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James, provided an update on his health following hospitalization recently. She posted: “Wanna give everybod[...]

Andrade Reveals A Talk With Randy Orton Led Him To Leave WWE

Former WWE Superstar Andrade who was recently released from his contract revealed in an interview with Lucha Libre Online, that he asked for his release from the company after a talk with Randy Orton.[...] Mar 30 - Former WWE Superstar Andrade who was recently released from his contract revealed in an interview with Lucha Libre Online, that he asked for his release from the company after a talk with Randy Orton.[...]

WWE Reportedly Considering No Matches For WrestleMania 37 Night One Kickoff Show

Insider source WrestleVotes noted the following on Twitter regarding the WrestleMania 37 Night One Kickoff show. "Hearing something interesting- WWE may not feature a match on the WrestleMania kickof[...] Mar 30 - Insider source WrestleVotes noted the following on Twitter regarding the WrestleMania 37 Night One Kickoff show. "Hearing something interesting- WWE may not feature a match on the WrestleMania kickof[...]

William Shatner Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020

William Shatner is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE announced that Shatner will be part of the class of 2020 and will be inducted alongside the class of 2021. WWE Announcement: Cap[...] Mar 30 - William Shatner is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE announced that Shatner will be part of the class of 2020 and will be inducted alongside the class of 2021. WWE Announcement: Cap[...]

WWE Told Buddy Murphy To Remove Instagram Post

You may remember recently WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy posted on Instagram a post that tried to explain why his character went back to being a heel on SmackDown. Here is what he posted: "Let’s p[...] Mar 30 - You may remember recently WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy posted on Instagram a post that tried to explain why his character went back to being a heel on SmackDown. Here is what he posted: "Let’s p[...]

NJPW Reveals New IWGP World Heavyweight Title Belt

New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed their new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship before the Road To Sakura Genesis show in Korakuen Hall on Tuesday. The new belt is a merger of the IWGP Heavyweight and[...] Mar 30 - New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed their new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship before the Road To Sakura Genesis show in Korakuen Hall on Tuesday. The new belt is a merger of the IWGP Heavyweight and[...]