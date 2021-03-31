William Regal Told WWE To Fire Him If Wrestler Didn't Work Out

During an interview with the Daily Star in the United Kingdom, William Regal revealed that he told WWE management to fire him if Sasha Banks didn't work out.

"She was the first person I went to bat for to hire, because the people who were doing the job that I do now wouldn’t even give her the time of day,” Regal stated. “I’ve known her since she was 19 and she used to be an extra at Boston. The first day, I was in catering and she came and sat and said ‘do you mind if I ask you some questions about wrestling?’”

Regal continued, “I wasn’t doing this job then but in the afternoon at the shows, I’d always be training outside the ring and she’d be one of the ones who would always come and talk. When it came to me getting this job… I went to them [about Sasha] and said ‘look, if this doesn’t work out, you can fire me.’ To see the way she has come through this, and to see what she’s done [is] incredible."