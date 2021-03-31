Jim Cornette Compares Edge To Ric Flair

Discussing Edge on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on "The Rated R Superstar"...

"I think he was a great talent, he got over at a time when people were still thankfully watching the business. I think that you know, the TLC matches I could have done without but I was a fan of his as a worker since the first time I saw him when he was Adam Copeland having the try-out match with Christian, and I’ve said that he’s a great worker. He’s a different-looking guy. He was a good-looking athlete. I love the Brood sh*t. I loved his trench coat, I loved his long rock star hair. He could f**king go and he could talk.”

“He was a top guy, but I think he actually could have been more of a top singles guy, which is what I would have done from the time I first saw him. I thought this guy is a modern‑looking Ric Flair type, pretty boy chicken sh*t heel. [I wouldn’t] even say chicken sh*t but he could take the bumps and he could beg off and then he could be on offence. He could be vicious and he had facial expressions and he could work and he had the body."

He added:

"I was sold on him the first time I saw him to use as a top heel and figure in three to five years. This guy’s got to be one of or the top single heels in the company. That’s what I would have done had it been me, but The Brood was good and the vampires were hot at that point so that was fine but I would have done more with him as a single and pointed him in that direction as a start."