Andrade Says He Turned Down Returning To NXT

Andrade has revealed he was offered the chance to return to NXT before departing WWE, but decided not to. He revealed the news during a media conference call with Carlos Toro.

"I never proposed going back to NXT. They proposed it to me. But when they noticed that I’m quitting, they asked me if I wanted to spend a year in NXT, then go back to the main roster and I told them that I wanted to make it on the main roster. I don’t think being in NXT is a lesser thing, but I would rather be out of the company than be in NXT because at least out there, I can make more noise. I don’t have anything against NXT or the wrestlers there, but I didn’t want to take a step back."



He also added he spoke with Triple H before he departed:

"I spoke with Triple H before I asked for my release. It was over the phone and not in person because I had COVID. Two days before my release, I still talked with Triple H. I told him the truth and that I wanted an opportunity. He told me that they honestly were not aware that he was ready. I don't know who in the office wouldn't tell Vince and Triple H that I was ready since November. They didn't know that I was medically cleared. [Triple H] told me that he didn't know. He then told me, 'How about a run on NXT?' I told him that I wanted an opportunity on SmackDown or RAW."