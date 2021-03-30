Rhea Ripley Reveals She Was Waiting In Catering For Weeks Before Main Event Callup

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“So, it’s actually kind of funny. My last few weeks have actually just been in catering. I’ve just been going to the Raw shows and I’ve just been chilling in catering, not really knowing what was really going on with me or what they had planned. I just was eating too much (laughs) and that’s pretty much how it went for like weeks and then last week I found out, I want to say around 4 p.m., what was going on. Man, it was a shock to me as much as it is to everyone else. I was super surprised, super excited."

WWE waited until last week to give the go ahead by calling her up and placing her on the RAW brand. She is challenging for the RAW Women's Title and while she waited she had been sitting in catering for weeks.

In an interview with New York Post, she had discussed waiting and waiting for her chance to officially join the main roster.

