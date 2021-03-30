WWE Reportedly Considering No Matches For WrestleMania 37 Night One Kickoff Show
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2021
Insider source WrestleVotes noted the following on Twitter regarding the WrestleMania 37 Night One Kickoff show.
"Hearing something interesting- WWE may not feature a match on the WrestleMania kickoff show for night 1, as the 1st entrance back in front of fans is being looked at as a HUGE deal. Not decided at all, but definitely a conversation happening within creative."
