WWE Told Buddy Murphy To Remove Instagram Post
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 30, 2021
You may remember recently WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy posted on Instagram a post that tried to explain why his character went back to being a heel on SmackDown.
Here is what he posted:
"Let’s point out the obvious! The Mysterio’s used me! I never needed them! I’m beyond one of the most talent in-ring performers on the planet! Aalyah used me to be on tv and advance an acting career. Dominik used me so he had a reason to stand ringside. Rey was jealous that I became the new face of the cruiserweight and he was left out of the discussion. They took what they wanted then they left me in the shadows! Sounds like my time in NXT."
The post was subsequently pulled with Dave Meltzer revealing he was ordered to remove it:
“A storyline that changed for no reason and I guess he decided to come up with a reason to end it and turn heel and they didn’t want him shooting his own angle on Instagram.”
“He was ordered to delete it and so he did.”
