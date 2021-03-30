What's Planned For Tonight's Episode Of Impact Wrestling?

The episode will also broadcast on the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel for free.

WWE Started Recording Hall Of Fame Footage At Tropicana Field

WWE has started recording footage for the WWE Hall of Fame event which is set to next Tuesday on Peacock. The Bella Twins posted photos to show off to fans. The tweets embedded are by WWE fans and fa[...] Mar 30 - WWE has started recording footage for the WWE Hall of Fame event which is set to next Tuesday on Peacock. The Bella Twins posted photos to show off to fans. The tweets embedded are by WWE fans and fa[...]

Rhea Ripley Reveals She Was Waiting In Catering For Weeks Before Main Event Callup

In an interview with New York Post, she had discussed waiting and waiting for her chance to officially join the main roster. WWE waited until last week to give the go ahead by calling her up an[...] Mar 30 - In an interview with New York Post, she had discussed waiting and waiting for her chance to officially join the main roster. WWE waited until last week to give the go ahead by calling her up an[...]

Dalton Castle Signs New Deal With Ring Of Honor

Ring of Honor has announced that former champion Dalton Castle has re-signed with the company. ROH issued the following: Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Dalton Castle has re-signed with th[...] Mar 30 - Ring of Honor has announced that former champion Dalton Castle has re-signed with the company. ROH issued the following: Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Dalton Castle has re-signed with th[...]

Update On The Health Of WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg

In a Facebook posting, Tracy James, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James, provided an update on his health following hospitalization recently. She posted: “Wanna give everybod[...] Mar 30 - In a Facebook posting, Tracy James, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James, provided an update on his health following hospitalization recently. She posted: “Wanna give everybod[...]

Andrade Reveals A Talk With Randy Orton Led Him To Leave WWE

Former WWE Superstar Andrade who was recently released from his contract revealed in an interview with Lucha Libre Online, that he asked for his release from the company after a talk with Randy Orton.[...] Mar 30 - Former WWE Superstar Andrade who was recently released from his contract revealed in an interview with Lucha Libre Online, that he asked for his release from the company after a talk with Randy Orton.[...]

WWE Reportedly Considering No Matches For WrestleMania 37 Night One Kickoff Show

Insider source WrestleVotes noted the following on Twitter regarding the WrestleMania 37 Night One Kickoff show. "Hearing something interesting- WWE may not feature a match on the WrestleMania kickof[...] Mar 30 - Insider source WrestleVotes noted the following on Twitter regarding the WrestleMania 37 Night One Kickoff show. "Hearing something interesting- WWE may not feature a match on the WrestleMania kickof[...]

William Shatner Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020

William Shatner is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE announced that Shatner will be part of the class of 2020 and will be inducted alongside the class of 2021. WWE Announcement: Cap[...] Mar 30 - William Shatner is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE announced that Shatner will be part of the class of 2020 and will be inducted alongside the class of 2021. WWE Announcement: Cap[...]

WWE Told Buddy Murphy To Remove Instagram Post

You may remember recently WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy posted on Instagram a post that tried to explain why his character went back to being a heel on SmackDown. Here is what he posted: "Let’s p[...] Mar 30 - You may remember recently WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy posted on Instagram a post that tried to explain why his character went back to being a heel on SmackDown. Here is what he posted: "Let’s p[...]

NJPW Reveals New IWGP World Heavyweight Title Belt

New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed their new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship before the Road To Sakura Genesis show in Korakuen Hall on Tuesday. The new belt is a merger of the IWGP Heavyweight and[...] Mar 30 - New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed their new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship before the Road To Sakura Genesis show in Korakuen Hall on Tuesday. The new belt is a merger of the IWGP Heavyweight and[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode Of Impact Wrestling?

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling returns to AXS TV with a new episode. The episode will also broadcast on the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel for free. Below are the announced matc[...] Mar 30 - Tonight’s Impact Wrestling returns to AXS TV with a new episode. The episode will also broadcast on the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel for free. Below are the announced matc[...]

NXT Officially Confirms Move To Tuesday Nights On The USA Network

NXT is officially moving to Tuesday nights on USA Network. There has been much speculation about the move, which will take place after WrestleMania. Variety is reporting the move will happen from Apr[...] Mar 30 - NXT is officially moving to Tuesday nights on USA Network. There has been much speculation about the move, which will take place after WrestleMania. Variety is reporting the move will happen from Apr[...]

King Baron Corbin from SmackDown Attacks Drew McIntyre on Monday Night Raw

In the closing segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, King Baron Corbin from Friday Night SmackDown made a surprise appearance on Raw and helped WWE Champion Bobby [...] Mar 29 - In the closing segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, King Baron Corbin from Friday Night SmackDown made a surprise appearance on Raw and helped WWE Champion Bobby [...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Mustafa Ali on Monday Night Raw

After defeating former WWE U.S. Champion Ricochet in singles competition, Drew McIntyre also picked up a victory over the former leader of RETRIBUTION, Mustafa Ali. In the blink of an 👁 ... @DMc[...] Mar 29 - After defeating former WWE U.S. Champion Ricochet in singles competition, Drew McIntyre also picked up a victory over the former leader of RETRIBUTION, Mustafa Ali. In the blink of an 👁 ... @DMc[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Ricochet on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet. Stepping up to the plate: @KingRicochet! #WWERaw @DMcIntyreW[...] Mar 29 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over former WWE United States Champion Ricochet. Stepping up to the plate: @KingRicochet! #WWERaw @DMcIntyreW[...]

Naomi Pins WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi picked up a pinfall victory over one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. It's a chaotic scene at ri[...] Mar 29 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi picked up a pinfall victory over one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler. It's a chaotic scene at ri[...]

Xavier Woods Defeats A.J. Styles by Disqualification on Raw After Omos Interferes

On tonight's Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods squared off against "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles. The match ended in a disqualification after Omos interfered on behalf of St[...] Mar 29 - On tonight's Raw, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods squared off against "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles. The match ended in a disqualification after Omos interfered on behalf of St[...]

Charlotte Flair Posts Statement Regarding Andrade Interview

Former WWE star Andrade did an interview with Hugo Savinovich on Lucha Libre’s Online’s Facebook page. The interview had been done in Spanish and translations began to surface on the Inte[...] Mar 29 - Former WWE star Andrade did an interview with Hugo Savinovich on Lucha Libre’s Online’s Facebook page. The interview had been done in Spanish and translations began to surface on the Inte[...]

WWE United States Championship Match Added to WrestleMania 37

It has been announced that at WrestleMania 37, WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle will be defending his title against a former U.S. Champion, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus. It's official.@W[...] Mar 29 - It has been announced that at WrestleMania 37, WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle will be defending his title against a former U.S. Champion, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus. It's official.@W[...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Former Teammate Shelton Benjamin on Raw

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley picked up a victory over his former Hurt Business stablemate Shelton Benjamin on tonight's Raw. Well, you hate to see this...@fightbobby is taking his frustrations o[...] Mar 29 - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley picked up a victory over his former Hurt Business stablemate Shelton Benjamin on tonight's Raw. Well, you hate to see this...@fightbobby is taking his frustrations o[...]

Braun Strowman Defeats Jaxson Ryker on Raw, Picks Stipulation for Match w/ Shane McMahon at WrestleMania

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeated Jaxson Ryker, while Shane McMahon and Elias watched from ringside. After the match, Strowman infor[...] Mar 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeated Jaxson Ryker, while Shane McMahon and Elias watched from ringside. After the match, Strowman infor[...]

Sheamus Pins WWE U.S. Champion Matt Riddle in Non-Title Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a pinfall victory over current WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle in a non-title match. #USChampion @SuperK[...] Mar 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a pinfall victory over current WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle in a non-title match. #USChampion @SuperK[...]

MVP Filling In for Samoa Joe on Commentary During Tonight's Raw

Former WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) will be filling in for Samoa Joe during tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Please welcome @The305MVP to the #WWERaw announc[...] Mar 29 - Former WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) will be filling in for Samoa Joe during tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Please welcome @The305MVP to the #WWERaw announc[...]

The Hurt Business Disbands on Monday Night Raw

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter officially parted ways from the former Raw Tag Team Champions, Shelton Ben[...] Mar 29 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter officially parted ways from the former Raw Tag Team Champions, Shelton Ben[...]

Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw On USA Network

Charlotte Flair is backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to PWInsider. Charlotte has been out of action recently due to testing positive for COVID-19 and required time out to recover at hom[...] Mar 29 - Charlotte Flair is backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to PWInsider. Charlotte has been out of action recently due to testing positive for COVID-19 and required time out to recover at hom[...]