NXT Officially Confirms Move To Tuesday Nights On The USA Network

NXT is officially moving to Tuesday nights on USA Network.

There has been much speculation about the move, which will take place after WrestleMania. Variety is reporting the move will happen from April 13, 2021.

WWE’s EVP of Global Talent Strategy and Development Paul Levesque (Triple H) had the following to say regarding the move:

"We now feel like we’re in a good place where we can move that consistent fanbase over to Tuesdays. We believe they’ll follow us. That way we can grow the brand more given the lead-in from Monday Night Raw, which we’ve seen in the past."

The deal will also see NXT available on the Peacock from the next day.