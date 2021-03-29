Charlotte Flair Posts Statement Regarding Andrade Interview

Former WWE star Andrade did an interview with Hugo Savinovich on Lucha Libre’s Online’s Facebook page.

The interview had been done in Spanish and translations began to surface on the Internet. One thing translated was about how one of WWE's doctors telling Charlotte she was pregnant, which is why she had been pulled off of the WrestleMania 37 card.

Flair took her own pregnancy tests at home, and they came back negative. Her team released a statement on her behalf to correct things that were lost in translation.

What Manny said about the pregnancy test in today’s interview is true, but a significant amount of context is lost in translation and we’d like to clear that up as best we can. A few weeks ago, Charlotte received a call from WWE medical telling her that her HCG levels had come back high and she was being medically suspended for pregnancy. That day, she took several home tests that all came back negative. A few days later, blood work and ultrasound confirmed there was no pregnancy. This was before any issues with Covid (she is currently medically clear). This put a lot in context for her, mainly how small a woman’s career window is. The men are able to work well into their 50s while the women are seen as “older” in their early 30s even. For an athlete in her prime, these years mean everything. Her issue was with the process and how the information was relayed as opposed to the information itself.

Charlotte Flair revealed she was positive for COVID-19 last week, but the above statement says she has been medically cleared.