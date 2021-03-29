Titus O’Neil To Receive Special WWE Hall Of Fame Honor This Year
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 29, 2021
Titus O’Neil is set to receive a special honor at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.
Fightful Select is reporting O'Neil will be presented with the Warrior Award. He has been one of the company's charity ambassadors for a number of years with a lot of his work taking place through the Bullard Family Foundation.
The decision to award him this honor was finalized in February.
Titus also played pro football for the Tampa Bay Storm and he wrestled for FCW for years in the city. Tampa seems a fitting place for him to receive the award.
Titus was recently announced as a WrestleMania 37 host, along with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.
