Charly Arnolt (Charly Caruso) Signs Full-Time, Multi-Year Contract Extension with ESPN

So excited to take this next step, full-time with @espn ! I am blown away by everyone’s support and appreciate all the kind words and wishes!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BIsuNfvUpE

Charly also posted the following on Twitter:

Multi-platform host & reporter @CharlyOnTV will be joining ESPN full time beginning in April as part of a new, multi-year contract extension Arnolt will continue to contribute to @FirstTake , @SportsCenter , @SportsNation & co-host @1stTakeHerTake More: https://t.co/K38r916yII pic.twitter.com/Cw3vKFFyqs

As fans are aware, Charly has worked as a sports anchor for FOX, CBS and ESPN for years now, and she had been splitting her time between WWE and her career as a sports anchor. After the news recently broke that she would be parting ways from WWE, many fans were curious as to what the future might hold for Charly.

Former WWE backstage interviewer and correspondent Charly Caruso (real name Charly Arnolt) has signed a full-time, multi-year contract extension with ESPN.

Braun Strowman Defeats Jaxson Ryker on Raw, Picks Stipulation for Match w/ Shane McMahon at WrestleMania

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeated Jaxson Ryker, while Shane McMahon and Elias watched from ringside. After the match, Strowman infor[...] Mar 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeated Jaxson Ryker, while Shane McMahon and Elias watched from ringside. After the match, Strowman infor[...]

Sheamus Pins WWE U.S. Champion Matt Riddle in Non-Title Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a pinfall victory over current WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle in a non-title match. #USChampion @SuperK[...] Mar 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a pinfall victory over current WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle in a non-title match. #USChampion @SuperK[...]

MVP Filling In for Samoa Joe on Commentary During Tonight's Raw

Former WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) will be filling in for Samoa Joe during tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Please welcome @The305MVP to the #WWERaw announc[...] Mar 29 - Former WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) will be filling in for Samoa Joe during tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Please welcome @The305MVP to the #WWERaw announc[...]

The Hurt Business Disbands on Monday Night Raw

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter officially parted ways from the former Raw Tag Team Champions, Shelton Ben[...] Mar 29 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter officially parted ways from the former Raw Tag Team Champions, Shelton Ben[...]

Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE Raw On USA Network

Charlotte Flair is backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to PWInsider. Charlotte has been out of action recently due to testing positive for COVID-19 and required time out to recover at hom[...] Mar 29 - Charlotte Flair is backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to PWInsider. Charlotte has been out of action recently due to testing positive for COVID-19 and required time out to recover at hom[...]

Steve Austin Reveals His Status For WrestleMania 37

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com Steve Austin revealed WWE didn't reach out to him to be apart of the big event the year. “They didn’t reach out to me this year. I think they got the[...] Mar 29 - In an interview with WrestlingInc.com Steve Austin revealed WWE didn't reach out to him to be apart of the big event the year. “They didn’t reach out to me this year. I think they got the[...]

Titus O’Neil To Receive Special WWE Hall Of Fame Honor This Year

Titus O’Neil is set to receive a special honor at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. Fightful Select is reporting O'Neil will be presented with the Warrior Award. He has been one of the company's chari[...] Mar 29 - Titus O’Neil is set to receive a special honor at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. Fightful Select is reporting O'Neil will be presented with the Warrior Award. He has been one of the company's chari[...]

The Heist Of The Century Took Place On This Day In 2015

Ryan Pratt goes back in time to look at what happened in the main event of Wrestlemania 31 on this day six years ago. The crowd in attendance at Levi’s Stadium were treated to a packed card in [...] Mar 29 - Ryan Pratt goes back in time to look at what happened in the main event of Wrestlemania 31 on this day six years ago. The crowd in attendance at Levi’s Stadium were treated to a packed card in [...]

Looking Back At ‘The Slam Heard Around The World’

Ryan Pratt takes a look back at the huge main event that happened at Wrestlemania 3 between WWF Champion Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant for the WWF Championship on this day in 1987. Two former friend[...] Mar 29 - Ryan Pratt takes a look back at the huge main event that happened at Wrestlemania 3 between WWF Champion Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant for the WWF Championship on this day in 1987. Two former friend[...]

Josh Alexander Discusses Ethan Page Signing With AEW

Josh Alexander was interviewed by TSN's This is Wrestling on TSN 1200, and he had discussed Ethan Page signing a contract to be a part of AEW. “I didn’t even think about it because I ha[...] Mar 29 - Josh Alexander was interviewed by TSN's This is Wrestling on TSN 1200, and he had discussed Ethan Page signing a contract to be a part of AEW. “I didn’t even think about it because I ha[...]

Rob Van Dam Confirmed For The WWE Hall Of Fame

ECW Original and former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is now in the WWE Hall of Fame! Both WWE and FOX Sports officially announced his induction into the 2021 Class this morning. He will be inducted durin[...] Mar 29 - ECW Original and former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is now in the WWE Hall of Fame! Both WWE and FOX Sports officially announced his induction into the 2021 Class this morning. He will be inducted durin[...]

WWE And NBCU Statement On Editing WWE Content On Peacock

Peacock currently are reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices. Peacock already edited controversial segments [...] Mar 29 - Peacock currently are reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices. Peacock already edited controversial segments [...]

Corey Graves Discusses If Lex Luger Deserves To Be In WWE Hall Of Fame

On a recent episode of WWE After The Bell, Graves discussed if Lex Luger deserves to be into the WWE Hall of Fame. “I think a lot of Lex’s body of work is overlooked because of personal[...] Mar 29 - On a recent episode of WWE After The Bell, Graves discussed if Lex Luger deserves to be into the WWE Hall of Fame. “I think a lot of Lex’s body of work is overlooked because of personal[...]

Randy Orton Responds To Soulja Boy Saying WWE Are Scared To Bring Him In

Orton responded to Soulja Boy late Sunday. “My d–k taller then you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you f—-g infant. You’re welcome for the boost. Go choke on a keyboard.” [...] Mar 29 - Orton responded to Soulja Boy late Sunday. “My d–k taller then you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you f—-g infant. You’re welcome for the boost. Go choke on a keyboard.” [...]

Here's What's On Tap For Monday Night RAW

Tonight will feature even more Road to WrestleMania 37 as we're inching ever so closer to the PPV event. - Sheamus vs WWE United States Champion Riddle announced - Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s [...] Mar 29 - Tonight will feature even more Road to WrestleMania 37 as we're inching ever so closer to the PPV event. - Sheamus vs WWE United States Champion Riddle announced - Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s [...]

How Long WWE ThunderDome Will Be At The Yuengling Center

The ThunderDome is moving over to the Yuengling Center as previously posted after WrestleMania 37. The center posted that fans will not be permitted to attend the events and WWE is listed to stay the[...] Mar 28 - The ThunderDome is moving over to the Yuengling Center as previously posted after WrestleMania 37. The center posted that fans will not be permitted to attend the events and WWE is listed to stay the[...]

Karrion Kross On Fans Criticizing Him Over Getting NXT Championship Shot

WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross was interviewed by DAZN to hype up his NXT Championship match against Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. He discussed the negative reaction toward him gett[...] Mar 28 - WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross was interviewed by DAZN to hype up his NXT Championship match against Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. He discussed the negative reaction toward him gett[...]

Today Would Have Been WWE WrestleMania 37 At The SoFi Stadium

WWE WrestleMania 37 would have originally taken place today at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California...had it not been for the global COVID-19 pandemic. It would have also been the earliest hosted Man[...] Mar 28 - WWE WrestleMania 37 would have originally taken place today at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California...had it not been for the global COVID-19 pandemic. It would have also been the earliest hosted Man[...]

WWE Reveals Their Top 10 Controversial WrestleMania Moments

WWE has released a new edition of their "Top 10" series, this time featuring the most controversial moments in WrestleMania history. These WrestleMania moments — from interferences to surprisin[...] Mar 28 - WWE has released a new edition of their "Top 10" series, this time featuring the most controversial moments in WrestleMania history. These WrestleMania moments — from interferences to surprisin[...]

Jerry Lynn Talks The Dangers Of The Piledriver Move

Jerry Lynn was recently interviewed on My Mom’s Basement podcast, during which he talked about the dangers of The Piledriver as a move in pro-wrestling. “I took some tombstones from Justi[...] Mar 28 - Jerry Lynn was recently interviewed on My Mom’s Basement podcast, during which he talked about the dangers of The Piledriver as a move in pro-wrestling. “I took some tombstones from Justi[...]

Eric Bischoff's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Was Going To Be Very Different

WWE recently announced that Eric Bischoff will be inducted into the 2021 Hall Of Fame class, but interestingly the induction was actually meant to take place back in 2020. On Busted Open Radio, Sean [...] Mar 28 - WWE recently announced that Eric Bischoff will be inducted into the 2021 Hall Of Fame class, but interestingly the induction was actually meant to take place back in 2020. On Busted Open Radio, Sean [...]

Jim Ross On Why Turning Steve Austin Heel At WrestleMania 17 Was The Wrong Move

On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s memorable heel turn at WrestleMania 17 and why he felt it was the wrong move. Jim Ross on Steve Austin’s heel turn: &[...] Mar 28 - On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s memorable heel turn at WrestleMania 17 and why he felt it was the wrong move. Jim Ross on Steve Austin’s heel turn: &[...]

The Rock Remembers The Time Ken Shamrock Damaged Blood Vessels In His Lung

In a recent Instagram post, The Rock reflected on his matches with Ken Shamrock during the Attitude Era. In his post, he revealed a suplex from Shamrock damaged blood vessels in his lung. “Not [...] Mar 28 - In a recent Instagram post, The Rock reflected on his matches with Ken Shamrock during the Attitude Era. In his post, he revealed a suplex from Shamrock damaged blood vessels in his lung. “Not [...]