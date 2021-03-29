Josh Alexander Discusses Ethan Page Signing With AEW

Josh Alexander was interviewed by TSN's This is Wrestling on TSN 1200, and he had discussed Ethan Page signing a contract to be a part of AEW.

“I didn’t even think about it because I hadn’t been watching AEW really too intently,” said Alexander. “And I haven’t been keeping up with storylines or anything. I looked up the pay per view, I think it was the day before, and I saw that they had the ladder match and it was a mystery for it. And I knew that, of course, they were teasing a different ex- Hall of Famer to debut as well. So I just remember looking at it like, I bet it’s going to be him, you know what I mean? I just wanted to be left in the dark like everybody else so I can be a fan. I love watching wrestling as a fan if I’m pleasantly surprised by something like that happening.”

Alexander is thrilled to see his former partner join AEW, but wishes there was one thing Ethan Page brought with him.

“I miss the old music. I will say that,” Alexander said. “But otherwise it was just awesome to see because I know how much hard work has gone in to get him there. He’s going to be nothing but successful.”