WWE And NBCU Statement On Editing WWE Content On Peacock

Peacock currently are reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices.

Peacock already edited controversial segments from past WWE events such as Vince McMahon using a racial slur during a backstage segment with John Cena, Booker T, and Sharmell at Survivor Series in 2005.

In a New York Times article, NBCUniversal and WWE gave the below statements about the edited content.