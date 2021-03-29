WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

Corey Graves Discusses If Lex Luger Deserves To Be In WWE Hall Of Fame

Posted By: Dustin on Mar 29, 2021

Corey Graves Discusses If Lex Luger Deserves To Be In WWE Hall Of Fame

On a recent episode of WWE After The Bell, Graves discussed if Lex Luger deserves to be into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I think a lot of Lex’s body of work is overlooked because of personal issues. Because a lot of people weren’t fond of him as a person backstage. I never met the guy, I have no platform to base that off of, I’ve heard the legends and the stories of him being difficult to work with. This is a dude that had a banger of a match with Ric Flair, the crowd was rabid for Lex Luger, the dude is a big star, I’m not saying this year, maybe next year Lex Luger does deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Source: wwe.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #corey graves #lex luger
https://wrestlr.me/67317/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 29
Josh Alexander Discusses Ethan Page Signing With AEW
Josh Alexander was interviewed by TSN's This is Wrestling on TSN 1200, and he had discussed Ethan Page signing a contract to be a part of AEW. &ldq[...]
Mar 29 - Josh Alexander was interviewed by TSN's This is Wrestling on TSN 1200, and he had discussed Ethan Page signing a contract to be a part of AEW. &ldq[...]
Mar 29
Rob Van Dam Confirmed For The WWE Hall Of Fame
ECW Original and former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is now in the WWE Hall of Fame! Both WWE and FOX Sports officially announced his induction into the [...]
Mar 29 - ECW Original and former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is now in the WWE Hall of Fame! Both WWE and FOX Sports officially announced his induction into the [...]
Mar 29
WWE And NBCU Statement On Editing WWE Content On Peacock
Peacock currently are reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices.  Pe[...]
Mar 29 - Peacock currently are reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices.  Pe[...]
Mar 29
Corey Graves Discusses If Lex Luger Deserves To Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
On a recent episode of WWE After The Bell, Graves discussed if Lex Luger deserves to be into the WWE Hall of Fame. “I think a lot of Lex&rsqu[...]
Mar 29 - On a recent episode of WWE After The Bell, Graves discussed if Lex Luger deserves to be into the WWE Hall of Fame. “I think a lot of Lex&rsqu[...]
Mar 29
Randy Orton Responds To Soulja Boy Saying WWE Are Scared To Bring Him In
Orton responded to Soulja Boy late Sunday. “My d–k taller then you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you f—-g infant. You’re welc[...]
Mar 29 - Orton responded to Soulja Boy late Sunday. “My d–k taller then you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you f—-g infant. You’re welc[...]
Mar 29
Here's What's On Tap For Monday Night RAW
Tonight will feature even more Road to WrestleMania 37 as we're inching ever so closer to the PPV event. - Sheamus vs WWE United States Champion Ridd[...]
Mar 29 - Tonight will feature even more Road to WrestleMania 37 as we're inching ever so closer to the PPV event. - Sheamus vs WWE United States Champion Ridd[...]

Mar 28
How Long WWE ThunderDome Will Be At The Yuengling Center
The ThunderDome is moving over to the Yuengling Center as previously posted after WrestleMania 37. The center posted that fans will not be permitted [...]
Mar 28 - The ThunderDome is moving over to the Yuengling Center as previously posted after WrestleMania 37. The center posted that fans will not be permitted [...]
Mar 28
Karrion Kross On Fans Criticizing Him Over Getting NXT Championship Shot
WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross was interviewed by DAZN to hype up his NXT Championship match against Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. [...]
Mar 28 - WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross was interviewed by DAZN to hype up his NXT Championship match against Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. [...]
Mar 28
Today Would Have Been WWE WrestleMania 37 At The SoFi Stadium
WWE WrestleMania 37 would have originally taken place today at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California...had it not been for the global COVID-19 pandemi[...]
Mar 28 - WWE WrestleMania 37 would have originally taken place today at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California...had it not been for the global COVID-19 pandemi[...]
Mar 28
WWE Reveals Their Top 10 Controversial WrestleMania Moments
WWE has released a new edition of their "Top 10" series, this time featuring the most controversial moments in WrestleMania history. These WrestleMan[...]
Mar 28 - WWE has released a new edition of their "Top 10" series, this time featuring the most controversial moments in WrestleMania history. These WrestleMan[...]
Mar 28
Jerry Lynn Talks The Dangers Of The Piledriver Move
Jerry Lynn was recently interviewed on My Mom’s Basement podcast, during which he talked about the dangers of The Piledriver as a move in pro-wr[...]
Mar 28 - Jerry Lynn was recently interviewed on My Mom’s Basement podcast, during which he talked about the dangers of The Piledriver as a move in pro-wr[...]

Mar 28
Eric Bischoff's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Was Going To Be Very Different
WWE recently announced that Eric Bischoff will be inducted into the 2021 Hall Of Fame class, but interestingly the induction was actually meant to tak[...]
Mar 28 - WWE recently announced that Eric Bischoff will be inducted into the 2021 Hall Of Fame class, but interestingly the induction was actually meant to tak[...]
Mar 28
Jim Ross On Why Turning Steve Austin Heel At WrestleMania 17 Was The Wrong Move
On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s memorable heel turn at WrestleMania 17 and why he felt it was the wrong mov[...]
Mar 28 - On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s memorable heel turn at WrestleMania 17 and why he felt it was the wrong mov[...]
Mar 28
The Rock Remembers The Time Ken Shamrock Damaged Blood Vessels In His Lung
In a recent Instagram post, The Rock reflected on his matches with Ken Shamrock during the Attitude Era. In his post, he revealed a suplex from Shamro[...]
Mar 28 - In a recent Instagram post, The Rock reflected on his matches with Ken Shamrock during the Attitude Era. In his post, he revealed a suplex from Shamro[...]
Mar 28
11 Years Ago Today We Witnessed An Epic Match That Retired Shawn Michaels
Ryan Pratt takes an in-depth look back at WrestleMania 26’s main event, a stellar classic between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. March 28th[...]
Mar 28 - Ryan Pratt takes an in-depth look back at WrestleMania 26’s main event, a stellar classic between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. March 28th[...]
Mar 28
Former WWE Talent Savio Vega discusses working with Stone Cold and Opinion on todays talent.
Savio Vega on Caribbean Strap Match - WWF In Your House 8: Beware of Dog  In Your House 8: Beware of Dog was the eighth&nbs[...]
Mar 28 - Savio Vega on Caribbean Strap Match - WWF In Your House 8: Beware of Dog  In Your House 8: Beware of Dog was the eighth&nbs[...]
Mar 27
Paul Heyman Provides Hint About The Next WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee
As previously reported and confirmed by a number of sources, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Cla[...]
Mar 27 - As previously reported and confirmed by a number of sources, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Cla[...]
Mar 27
Eric Bischoff Discusses TNA's Missed Opportunity To Compete With WWE
During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Eric Bischoff discussed TNA missing the chance to compete against WWE. He revealed he enjoyed his time[...]
Mar 27 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Eric Bischoff discussed TNA missing the chance to compete against WWE. He revealed he enjoyed his time[...]
Mar 27
Robert Roode Discusses Teaming With Dolph Ziggler, Changing His Theme & More
Robert Roode commented on being teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and his "Glorious" entrance music being changed. Here is what he told SportsKeeda: "Well[...]
Mar 27 - Robert Roode commented on being teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and his "Glorious" entrance music being changed. Here is what he told SportsKeeda: "Well[...]
Mar 27
Seth Rollins Explains and Discusses His ‘Embrace The Vision’ Catchphrase
During a recent interview with Fox 5’s Good Day DC, Seth Rollins discussed his new catchphrase ‘Embrace the Vision’ and what it mean[...]
Mar 27 - During a recent interview with Fox 5’s Good Day DC, Seth Rollins discussed his new catchphrase ‘Embrace the Vision’ and what it mean[...]
Mar 27
'I Don't Have That Big Of A Say' - Daniel Bryan On His Backstage Role In WWE
During a recent interview with TalkSport, Daniel Bryan discussed his backstage role in WWE and noted that he doesn’t have as much influence over[...]
Mar 27 - During a recent interview with TalkSport, Daniel Bryan discussed his backstage role in WWE and noted that he doesn’t have as much influence over[...]
Mar 27
Health Update On Road Dogg From His Wife
As previously reported, WWE NXT producer, Brian James, better known to WWE fans as Road Dogg is currently in the hospital with what is believed to be [...]
Mar 27 - As previously reported, WWE NXT producer, Brian James, better known to WWE fans as Road Dogg is currently in the hospital with what is believed to be [...]
Mar 27
The Rock And Batista Can't Believe Who Got Voted "World’s Sexiest Bald Man"
WWE Superstars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Batista have taken to Twitter confused by the news of Prince William being named "the world’s sexie[...]
Mar 27 - WWE Superstars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Batista have taken to Twitter confused by the news of Prince William being named "the world’s sexie[...]
Mar 27
WWE NXT Producer Road Dogg Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalized
WWE legend and current NXT producer Brian James, known to WWE fans as Road Dogg, has been hospitalized. His wife Tracy revealed the news about the WW[...]
Mar 27 - WWE legend and current NXT producer Brian James, known to WWE fans as Road Dogg, has been hospitalized. His wife Tracy revealed the news about the WW[...]
Mar 27
New Match Announced For Next Week's Impact Wrestling On AXS TV
Impact Wrestling has announced today that Suicide will go up against Brian Myers on next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV.  Below is th[...]
Mar 27 - Impact Wrestling has announced today that Suicide will go up against Brian Myers on next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV.  Below is th[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π