Corey Graves Discusses If Lex Luger Deserves To Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Posted By: Dustin on Mar 29, 2021
On a recent episode of WWE After The Bell, Graves discussed if Lex Luger deserves to be into the WWE Hall of Fame.
“I think a lot of Lex’s body of work is overlooked because of personal issues. Because a lot of people weren’t fond of him as a person backstage. I never met the guy, I have no platform to base that off of, I’ve heard the legends and the stories of him being difficult to work with. This is a dude that had a banger of a match with Ric Flair, the crowd was rabid for Lex Luger, the dude is a big star, I’m not saying this year, maybe next year Lex Luger does deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.”
