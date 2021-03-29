Here's What's On Tap For Monday Night RAW

- WWE teasing that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will find someone to take out Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania 37.

Tonight will feature even more Road to WrestleMania 37 as we're inching ever so closer to the PPV event.

Josh Alexander Discusses Ethan Page Signing With AEW

Josh Alexander was interviewed by TSN's This is Wrestling on TSN 1200, and he had discussed Ethan Page signing a contract to be a part of AEW. “I didn’t even think about it because I ha[...] Mar 29 - Josh Alexander was interviewed by TSN's This is Wrestling on TSN 1200, and he had discussed Ethan Page signing a contract to be a part of AEW. “I didn’t even think about it because I ha[...]

Rob Van Dam Confirmed For The WWE Hall Of Fame

ECW Original and former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is now in the WWE Hall of Fame! Both WWE and FOX Sports officially announced his induction into the 2021 Class this morning. He will be inducted durin[...] Mar 29 - ECW Original and former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is now in the WWE Hall of Fame! Both WWE and FOX Sports officially announced his induction into the 2021 Class this morning. He will be inducted durin[...]

WWE And NBCU Statement On Editing WWE Content On Peacock

Peacock currently are reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices. Peacock already edited controversial segments [...] Mar 29 - Peacock currently are reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices. Peacock already edited controversial segments [...]

Corey Graves Discusses If Lex Luger Deserves To Be In WWE Hall Of Fame

On a recent episode of WWE After The Bell, Graves discussed if Lex Luger deserves to be into the WWE Hall of Fame. “I think a lot of Lex’s body of work is overlooked because of personal[...] Mar 29 - On a recent episode of WWE After The Bell, Graves discussed if Lex Luger deserves to be into the WWE Hall of Fame. “I think a lot of Lex’s body of work is overlooked because of personal[...]

Randy Orton Responds To Soulja Boy Saying WWE Are Scared To Bring Him In

Orton responded to Soulja Boy late Sunday. “My d–k taller then you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you f—-g infant. You’re welcome for the boost. Go choke on a keyboard.” [...] Mar 29 - Orton responded to Soulja Boy late Sunday. “My d–k taller then you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you f—-g infant. You’re welcome for the boost. Go choke on a keyboard.” [...]

Here's What's On Tap For Monday Night RAW

How Long WWE ThunderDome Will Be At The Yuengling Center

The ThunderDome is moving over to the Yuengling Center as previously posted after WrestleMania 37. The center posted that fans will not be permitted to attend the events and WWE is listed to stay the[...] Mar 28 - The ThunderDome is moving over to the Yuengling Center as previously posted after WrestleMania 37. The center posted that fans will not be permitted to attend the events and WWE is listed to stay the[...]

Karrion Kross On Fans Criticizing Him Over Getting NXT Championship Shot

WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross was interviewed by DAZN to hype up his NXT Championship match against Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. He discussed the negative reaction toward him gett[...] Mar 28 - WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross was interviewed by DAZN to hype up his NXT Championship match against Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. He discussed the negative reaction toward him gett[...]

Today Would Have Been WWE WrestleMania 37 At The SoFi Stadium

WWE WrestleMania 37 would have originally taken place today at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California...had it not been for the global COVID-19 pandemic. It would have also been the earliest hosted Man[...] Mar 28 - WWE WrestleMania 37 would have originally taken place today at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California...had it not been for the global COVID-19 pandemic. It would have also been the earliest hosted Man[...]

WWE Reveals Their Top 10 Controversial WrestleMania Moments

WWE has released a new edition of their "Top 10" series, this time featuring the most controversial moments in WrestleMania history. These WrestleMania moments — from interferences to surprisin[...] Mar 28 - WWE has released a new edition of their "Top 10" series, this time featuring the most controversial moments in WrestleMania history. These WrestleMania moments — from interferences to surprisin[...]

Jerry Lynn Talks The Dangers Of The Piledriver Move

Jerry Lynn was recently interviewed on My Mom’s Basement podcast, during which he talked about the dangers of The Piledriver as a move in pro-wrestling. “I took some tombstones from Justi[...] Mar 28 - Jerry Lynn was recently interviewed on My Mom’s Basement podcast, during which he talked about the dangers of The Piledriver as a move in pro-wrestling. “I took some tombstones from Justi[...]

Eric Bischoff's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Was Going To Be Very Different

WWE recently announced that Eric Bischoff will be inducted into the 2021 Hall Of Fame class, but interestingly the induction was actually meant to take place back in 2020. On Busted Open Radio, Sean [...] Mar 28 - WWE recently announced that Eric Bischoff will be inducted into the 2021 Hall Of Fame class, but interestingly the induction was actually meant to take place back in 2020. On Busted Open Radio, Sean [...]

Jim Ross On Why Turning Steve Austin Heel At WrestleMania 17 Was The Wrong Move

On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s memorable heel turn at WrestleMania 17 and why he felt it was the wrong move. Jim Ross on Steve Austin’s heel turn: &[...] Mar 28 - On the latest Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Steve Austin’s memorable heel turn at WrestleMania 17 and why he felt it was the wrong move. Jim Ross on Steve Austin’s heel turn: &[...]

The Rock Remembers The Time Ken Shamrock Damaged Blood Vessels In His Lung

In a recent Instagram post, The Rock reflected on his matches with Ken Shamrock during the Attitude Era. In his post, he revealed a suplex from Shamrock damaged blood vessels in his lung. “Not [...] Mar 28 - In a recent Instagram post, The Rock reflected on his matches with Ken Shamrock during the Attitude Era. In his post, he revealed a suplex from Shamrock damaged blood vessels in his lung. “Not [...]

11 Years Ago Today We Witnessed An Epic Match That Retired Shawn Michaels

Ryan Pratt takes an in-depth look back at WrestleMania 26’s main event, a stellar classic between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. March 28th, 2010 was the day of one of the biggest Wrestlema[...] Mar 28 - Ryan Pratt takes an in-depth look back at WrestleMania 26’s main event, a stellar classic between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. March 28th, 2010 was the day of one of the biggest Wrestlema[...]

Former WWE Talent Savio Vega discusses working with Stone Cold and Opinion on todays talent.

Savio Vega on Caribbean Strap Match - WWF In Your House 8: Beware of Dog In Your House 8: Beware of Dog was the eighth In Your House professional wrestling p[...] Mar 28 - Savio Vega on Caribbean Strap Match - WWF In Your House 8: Beware of Dog In Your House 8: Beware of Dog was the eighth In Your House professional wrestling p[...]

Paul Heyman Provides Hint About The Next WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee

As previously reported and confirmed by a number of sources, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The news has yet to be confirmed by W[...] Mar 27 - As previously reported and confirmed by a number of sources, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The news has yet to be confirmed by W[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses TNA's Missed Opportunity To Compete With WWE

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Eric Bischoff discussed TNA missing the chance to compete against WWE. He revealed he enjoyed his time in the company especially working with his son Ga[...] Mar 27 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Eric Bischoff discussed TNA missing the chance to compete against WWE. He revealed he enjoyed his time in the company especially working with his son Ga[...]

Robert Roode Discusses Teaming With Dolph Ziggler, Changing His Theme & More

Robert Roode commented on being teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and his "Glorious" entrance music being changed. Here is what he told SportsKeeda: "Well actually it was a Paul Heyman idea, to be honest [...] Mar 27 - Robert Roode commented on being teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and his "Glorious" entrance music being changed. Here is what he told SportsKeeda: "Well actually it was a Paul Heyman idea, to be honest [...]

Seth Rollins Explains and Discusses His ‘Embrace The Vision’ Catchphrase

During a recent interview with Fox 5’s Good Day DC, Seth Rollins discussed his new catchphrase ‘Embrace the Vision’ and what it means: On what ‘Embrace the Vision’ about[...] Mar 27 - During a recent interview with Fox 5’s Good Day DC, Seth Rollins discussed his new catchphrase ‘Embrace the Vision’ and what it means: On what ‘Embrace the Vision’ about[...]

'I Don't Have That Big Of A Say' - Daniel Bryan On His Backstage Role In WWE

During a recent interview with TalkSport, Daniel Bryan discussed his backstage role in WWE and noted that he doesn’t have as much influence over the creative process as some might believe. [...] Mar 27 - During a recent interview with TalkSport, Daniel Bryan discussed his backstage role in WWE and noted that he doesn’t have as much influence over the creative process as some might believe. [...]

Health Update On Road Dogg From His Wife

As previously reported, WWE NXT producer, Brian James, better known to WWE fans as Road Dogg is currently in the hospital with what is believed to be a heart attack. His wife, Tracy James has posted [...] Mar 27 - As previously reported, WWE NXT producer, Brian James, better known to WWE fans as Road Dogg is currently in the hospital with what is believed to be a heart attack. His wife, Tracy James has posted [...]

The Rock And Batista Can't Believe Who Got Voted "World’s Sexiest Bald Man"

WWE Superstars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Batista have taken to Twitter confused by the news of Prince William being named "the world’s sexiest bald man". The Rock responded to a tweet from [...] Mar 27 - WWE Superstars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Batista have taken to Twitter confused by the news of Prince William being named "the world’s sexiest bald man". The Rock responded to a tweet from [...]

WWE NXT Producer Road Dogg Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalized

WWE legend and current NXT producer Brian James, known to WWE fans as Road Dogg, has been hospitalized. His wife Tracy revealed the news about the WWE Hall Of Famer on her Facebook page: "I want to [...] Mar 27 - WWE legend and current NXT producer Brian James, known to WWE fans as Road Dogg, has been hospitalized. His wife Tracy revealed the news about the WWE Hall Of Famer on her Facebook page: "I want to [...]