Karrion Kross On Fans Criticizing Him Over Getting NXT Championship Shot

WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross was interviewed by DAZN to hype up his NXT Championship match against Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.

He discussed the negative reaction toward him getting a shot at the title.

“For starters, I don’t pay any attention to that,” said Kross. I got really thick skin except when you start trashing Demolition Man. I approach it from two different things, two different ways. Number one, everybody wants to see you do well until they feel like you’re doing better than they’d like you to do. That’s life in general. People always say they want change. People like to see change and all things, right? But they want to see change on their terms. Too bad. Look at it like this. This is a success story if you really think about it. If you remove me from it and just look at a person not Karrion Kross. A person coming in and finding success like this. This can happen to other people.”

He won the title, but had to vacate it due to suffering a shoulder injury.