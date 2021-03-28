WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Karrion Kross On Fans Criticizing Him Over Getting NXT Championship Shot
Posted By: Dustin on Mar 28, 2021
WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross was interviewed by DAZN to hype up his NXT Championship match against Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.
He discussed the negative reaction toward him getting a shot at the title.
“For starters, I don’t pay any attention to that,” said Kross. I got really thick skin except when you start trashing Demolition Man. I approach it from two different things, two different ways. Number one, everybody wants to see you do well until they feel like you’re doing better than they’d like you to do. That’s life in general. People always say they want change. People like to see change and all things, right? But they want to see change on their terms. Too bad. Look at it like this. This is a success story if you really think about it. If you remove me from it and just look at a person not Karrion Kross. A person coming in and finding success like this. This can happen to other people.”
He won the title, but had to vacate it due to suffering a shoulder injury.
I feel like my story right now is a success over the status quo,” Kross said. “People don’t like status quo. They don’t like it. If you think about it like that, I am the change that people are always asking for. I am the change that people are always looking for. People want to see things get shaken up immediately. If you look at it and observe like that, that’s exactly what I’m doing.”