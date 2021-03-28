Today Would Have Been WWE WrestleMania 37 At The SoFi Stadium

WWE WrestleMania 37 would have originally taken place today at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California...had it not been for the global COVID-19 pandemic. It would have also been the earliest hosted Mania since WrestleMania 26 which was held on March 28, 2010.

Holding the event in California made it unlikely that the event could be held there with a crowd due to restrictions. Florida, however, lifted those restrictions, and WWE decided to push the date of the event back and moved it to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which was the originally planned venue for WrestleMania 36 before the pandemic forced it to be relocated and held behind closed doors at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in 2020.

As a result, it will mark the first time WWE will have ticketed fans in attendance for an event during the COVID-19 pandemic. The last WWE event to have ticketed fans was NXT on March 11, 2020 just before the pandemic took effect.

Watch the original video package hyping the event below.