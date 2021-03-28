Eric Bischoff's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Was Going To Be Very Different
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2021
WWE recently announced that Eric Bischoff will be inducted into the 2021 Hall Of Fame class, but interestingly the induction was actually meant to take place back in 2020.
On
Busted Open Radio, Sean Waltman said, "I’m really glad they’re putting Eric in. Speaking of that, we were going to surprise him last year. He was actually going to go in with us. I’m glad they didn’t try to do that because a person should know ahead of time, not just show up and go, ‘Hey, by the way, come on up here and get your ring."
The 2020 Hall Of Fame was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bischoff will be inducted at the Hall Of Fame ceremony which will air on Tuesday, April 6 on Peacock and WWE Network.
