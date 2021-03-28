Former WWE Talent Savio Vega discusses working with Stone Cold and Opinion on todays talent.

Savio Vega on Caribbean Strap Match - WWF In Your House 8: Beware of Dog

In Your House 8: Beware of Dog was the eighth In Your House professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event put on by the then WWF on May 26, 1996, from the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina. Due to a severe thunderstorm, the power went out during the event, resulting in only two matches being shown on pay-per-view and a series of dark matches. The televised event was rescheduled as "Beware of Dog 2" and took place on May 28, 1996, at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. The two matches televised from the May 26 event were shown again at the beginning of the rescheduled pay-per-view. The event was at one time available to stream on the WWE Network as one event, with no mention of the blackout, however, since the transfer from the WWE Network to Peacock we are not able to confirm.

"If you see the tape when I come down the aisle the cameras on me for a second that’s one no lights. We kill like five minutes you know until lights come back. Nothing happened until Bruce Prichard approach me I was outside killing time Steve is inside with a strap that’s when they say go just start the match because the lights I believe take forever. so we did 20 to 25 minutes maybe more no lights until they say go home. Then we come back to the dressing room we just relax until Pat Patterson come and say guys Tuesday you have to do the match again because nobody watch the pay-per-view. So we have to show the people so we are like OK let’s do it. So man that’s when they say you’re going a half hour so they added five more minutes to the match and you know it’s like let’s do it. To be honest I love the first match in the dark the second one we had a few things here we work hard Steve work hard he never complain we took care of each other we beat the hell out of each other but I mean I believe it’s still one of the best matches of the Caribbean strap match." - Savio Vega

On the "New Generation of Workers"