I am not going to reveal whose @WWE #HOF induction video I just particapted in, but... pic.twitter.com/HrIuFZaWtI

Heyman tweeted a photo of himself doing the RVD taunt.

The news has yet to be confirmed by WWE, but Paul Heyman, RVD's former boss in the original ECW has hinted toward 'The Whole F'n Show' being the next inductee.

As previously reported and confirmed by a number of sources, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Paul Heyman Provides Hint About The Next WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee

Eric Bischoff Discusses TNA's Missed Opportunity To Compete With WWE

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Eric Bischoff discussed TNA missing the chance to compete against WWE. He revealed he enjoyed his time[...] Mar 27 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Eric Bischoff discussed TNA missing the chance to compete against WWE. He revealed he enjoyed his time[...]

Robert Roode Discusses Teaming With Dolph Ziggler, Changing His Theme & More

Robert Roode commented on being teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and his "Glorious" entrance music being changed. Here is what he told SportsKeeda: "Well[...] Mar 27 - Robert Roode commented on being teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and his "Glorious" entrance music being changed. Here is what he told SportsKeeda: "Well[...]

Seth Rollins Explains and Discusses His ‘Embrace The Vision’ Catchphrase

During a recent interview with Fox 5’s Good Day DC, Seth Rollins discussed his new catchphrase ‘Embrace the Vision’ and what it mean[...] Mar 27 - During a recent interview with Fox 5’s Good Day DC, Seth Rollins discussed his new catchphrase ‘Embrace the Vision’ and what it mean[...]

'I Don't Have That Big Of A Say' - Daniel Bryan On His Backstage Role In WWE

During a recent interview with TalkSport, Daniel Bryan discussed his backstage role in WWE and noted that he doesn’t have as much influence over[...] Mar 27 - During a recent interview with TalkSport, Daniel Bryan discussed his backstage role in WWE and noted that he doesn’t have as much influence over[...]

Health Update On Road Dogg From His Wife

As previously reported, WWE NXT producer, Brian James, better known to WWE fans as Road Dogg is currently in the hospital with what is believed to be [...] Mar 27 - As previously reported, WWE NXT producer, Brian James, better known to WWE fans as Road Dogg is currently in the hospital with what is believed to be [...]

The Rock And Batista Can't Believe Who Got Voted "World’s Sexiest Bald Man"

WWE Superstars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Batista have taken to Twitter confused by the news of Prince William being named "the world’s sexie[...] Mar 27 - WWE Superstars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Batista have taken to Twitter confused by the news of Prince William being named "the world’s sexie[...]

WWE NXT Producer Road Dogg Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalized

WWE legend and current NXT producer Brian James, known to WWE fans as Road Dogg, has been hospitalized. His wife Tracy revealed the news about the WW[...] Mar 27 - WWE legend and current NXT producer Brian James, known to WWE fans as Road Dogg, has been hospitalized. His wife Tracy revealed the news about the WW[...]

New Match Announced For Next Week's Impact Wrestling On AXS TV

Impact Wrestling has announced today that Suicide will go up against Brian Myers on next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Below is th[...] Mar 27 - Impact Wrestling has announced today that Suicide will go up against Brian Myers on next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Below is th[...]

More Matched Added To Action-Packed AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has added more matches for next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Jazmin Allure & Tesha Price will go up against Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti[...] Mar 27 - AEW has added more matches for next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Jazmin Allure & Tesha Price will go up against Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti[...]

CM Punk Reacts To ROH Star Using The GTS...KENTA Responds

During Friday’s ROH 19th Anniversary show, Danhausen competed in a Four Corner Survival Match against LSG, Brian Johnson, and Eli Isom. During [...] Mar 27 - During Friday’s ROH 19th Anniversary show, Danhausen competed in a Four Corner Survival Match against LSG, Brian Johnson, and Eli Isom. During [...]

WATCH The First Hour Of ROH's 19th Anniversary For Free

ROH has released highlights for Friday’s 19th Anniversary show. You can watch the first hour FREE below. Watch the first hour of our birthday c[...] Mar 27 - ROH has released highlights for Friday’s 19th Anniversary show. You can watch the first hour FREE below. Watch the first hour of our birthday c[...]

AEW Star Engaged To Be Married

AEW’s Griff Garrison is now engaged to his girlfriend. He tweeted: "Wow. Words can’t describe how I truly feel right now. To be able to [...] Mar 27 - AEW’s Griff Garrison is now engaged to his girlfriend. He tweeted: "Wow. Words can’t describe how I truly feel right now. To be able to [...]

Trish Stratus Named Greatest Woman Superstar In WWE Top 50

WWE has named Trish Stratus as their Greatest Woman Superstar as part of a top 50 list which put Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at second and third. [...] Mar 27 - WWE has named Trish Stratus as their Greatest Woman Superstar as part of a top 50 list which put Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at second and third. [...]

Steve Austin Wants The Legendary Midnight Express In WWE Hall Of Fame

Stone Cold Steve Austin wants the legendary Midnight Express to join him in the WWE Hall Of Fame. Arguably the most successful version of the M[...] Mar 27 - Stone Cold Steve Austin wants the legendary Midnight Express to join him in the WWE Hall Of Fame. Arguably the most successful version of the M[...]

JBL Remembers Altercation Backstage With Brock Lesnar

JBL reflects on what happens when you play a prank on Brock Lesnar during a recent podcast appearance on The Bolin Alley. "Brock and I are good frien[...] Mar 27 - JBL reflects on what happens when you play a prank on Brock Lesnar during a recent podcast appearance on The Bolin Alley. "Brock and I are good frien[...]

WATCH: A Special Message From Jim Cornette

A special message from Jim Cornette to the subscribers of the Official Jim Cornette YouTube channel! [...] Mar 27 - A special message from Jim Cornette to the subscribers of the Official Jim Cornette YouTube channel! [...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases To Over 2 Million

WWE SmackDown is back over 2 million viewers for Friday's episode on FOX. The episode averaged 2.03 million viewers in overnight numbers, up from las[...] Mar 27 - WWE SmackDown is back over 2 million viewers for Friday's episode on FOX. The episode averaged 2.03 million viewers in overnight numbers, up from las[...]

NJPW Announces First-Round New Japan Cup USA Tournament Bracket

The official bracket has been revealed for the 2021 New Japan Cup USA tournament which starts on the April 2, 2021, edition of NJPW Strong. Here are [...] Mar 27 - The official bracket has been revealed for the 2021 New Japan Cup USA tournament which starts on the April 2, 2021, edition of NJPW Strong. Here are [...]

First Match Announced For Monday's WWE Raw, Riddle Has Payback On His Mind

WWE has announced the first match for Monday’s Raw on USA Network. WWE issued the following: Riddle has payback on his mind in a battle agains[...] Mar 27 - WWE has announced the first match for Monday’s Raw on USA Network. WWE issued the following: Riddle has payback on his mind in a battle agains[...]

Updated WWE WrestleMania 37 Card - New Matches Added

Following tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, there is an updated card for WrestleMania 37 which takes place on April 10 & 11 from Ra[...] Mar 26 - Following tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, there is an updated card for WrestleMania 37 which takes place on April 10 & 11 from Ra[...]

WWE Universal Championship Match At WrestleMania 37 Now Officially A Triple Threat Match

Daniel Bryan has officially been added to the main event of WrestleMania 37, thus making it a Triple Threat match as confirmed on tonight's WWE SmackD[...] Mar 26 - Daniel Bryan has officially been added to the main event of WrestleMania 37, thus making it a Triple Threat match as confirmed on tonight's WWE SmackD[...]

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Set For WrestleMania 37

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are heading for a match at WrestleMania 37. During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens had Sami Zayn on his KO Show to talk[...] Mar 26 - Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are heading for a match at WrestleMania 37. During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens had Sami Zayn on his KO Show to talk[...]

Two Big Title Changes At Tonight’s 19th Anniversary PPV

ROH held their 19th Anniversary show on Friday night, featuring two major title changes. We have a new Ring of Honor Television Champion. Tracy Will[...] Mar 26 - ROH held their 19th Anniversary show on Friday night, featuring two major title changes. We have a new Ring of Honor Television Champion. Tracy Will[...]