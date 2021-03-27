WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Rock And Batista Can't Believe Who Got Voted "World’s Sexiest Bald Man"
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2021
WWE Superstars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Batista have taken to Twitter confused by the news of
Prince William being named "the world’s sexiest bald man".
The Rock responded to a tweet from The Independent, tweeting, "How in the cinnamon toast f**k does this happen – When Larry David still has a pulse!?!?!? #demandingrecount"
The Rock ranked #9.
Batista followed up with a video clip and tweet which read, "Looks up definition of "sexy"
