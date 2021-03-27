CM Punk Reacts To ROH Star Using The GTS...KENTA Responds
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2021
During Friday’s ROH 19th Anniversary show, Danhausen competed in a Four Corner Survival Match against LSG, Brian Johnson, and Eli Isom.
During the match, Danhausen delivered the GTS move on LSG. He later retweeted a gif of the move and tweeted to CM Punk.
“Thank You, CM Punk for the finisher. Danhausen stole it.”
Punk responded to Danhausen and poked fun at KENTA.
