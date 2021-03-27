Trish Stratus Named Greatest Woman Superstar In WWE Top 50
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 27, 2021
WWE has named Trish Stratus as their Greatest Woman Superstar as part of a top 50 list which put Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at second and third.
The list is "heavily based on in-ring accomplishments, championship victories, and creating legendary moments" and starts in the modern era from 1993.
The list:
50. Toni Storm
49. Kaitlyn 48. Kay Lee Ray 47. Sonya Deville 46. Shotzi Blackheart 45. Kelly Kelly 44. Candice LeRae 43. Nikki Cross 42. Layla 41. Ember Moon 40. Eve Torres 39. Lacey Evans 38. Jazz 37. Maryse 36. Nia Jax 35. Bianca Belair 34. Carmella 33. Gail Kim 32. Jaqueline 31. Kairi Sane 30. Naomi 29. Bull Nakano 28. Ivory 27. Melina 26. The Bella Twins 25. Io Shirai 24. Luna Vachon 23. Stephanie McMahon 22. Michelle McCool 21. Rhea Ripley 20. Natalya 19. AJ Lee 18. Shayna Baszler 17. Paige 16. Sable 15. Molly Holly 14. Victoria 13. Alexa Bliss 12. Mickie James 11. Beth Phoenix 10. Bayley 9. Ronda Rousey 8. Lita 7. Alundra Blayze 6. Sasha Banks 5. Asuka 4. Chyna 3. Becky Lynch 2. Charlotte Flair 1. Trish Stratus VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/67291/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 27
Mar 27 - WWE legend and current NXT producer Brian James, known to WWE fans as Road Dogg, has been hospitalized. His wife Tracy revealed the news about the WW[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - Impact Wrestling has announced today that Suicide will go up against Brian Myers on next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Below is th[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - AEW has added more matches for next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Jazmin Allure & Tesha Price will go up against Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - During Friday’s ROH 19th Anniversary show, Danhausen competed in a Four Corner Survival Match against LSG, Brian Johnson, and Eli Isom. During [...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - ROH has released highlights for Friday’s 19th Anniversary show. You can watch the first hour FREE below. Watch the first hour of our birthday c[...]
Mar 27 AEW Star Engaged To Be Married AEW’s Griff Garrison is now engaged to his girlfriend. He tweeted: "Wow. Words can’t describe how I truly feel right now. To be able to [...]
Mar 27 - AEW’s Griff Garrison is now engaged to his girlfriend. He tweeted: "Wow. Words can’t describe how I truly feel right now. To be able to [...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - WWE has named Trish Stratus as their Greatest Woman Superstar as part of a top 50 list which put Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at second and third.
[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - Stone Cold Steve Austin wants the legendary Midnight Express to join him in the WWE Hall Of Fame. Arguably the most successful version of the M[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - JBL reflects on what happens when you play a prank on Brock Lesnar during a recent podcast appearance on The Bolin Alley. "Brock and I are good frien[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - A special message from Jim Cornette to the subscribers of the Official Jim Cornette YouTube channel! [...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - WWE SmackDown is back over 2 million viewers for Friday's episode on FOX. The episode averaged 2.03 million viewers in overnight numbers, up from las[...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - The official bracket has been revealed for the 2021 New Japan Cup USA tournament which starts on the April 2, 2021, edition of NJPW Strong. Here are [...]
Mar 27
Mar 27 - WWE has announced the first match for Monday’s Raw on USA Network. WWE issued the following: Riddle has payback on his mind in a battle agains[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - Following tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, there is an updated card for WrestleMania 37 which takes place on April 10 & 11 from Ra[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - Daniel Bryan has officially been added to the main event of WrestleMania 37, thus making it a Triple Threat match as confirmed on tonight's WWE SmackD[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are heading for a match at WrestleMania 37. During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens had Sami Zayn on his KO Show to talk[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - ROH held their 19th Anniversary show on Friday night, featuring two major title changes. We have a new Ring of Honor Television Champion. Tracy Will[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - Logan Paul is coming to next week's WWE SmackDown on FOX. The news was confirmed when Sami Zayn was a guest on the KO Show during tonight's SmackDown[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins is now official for WrestleMania 37. During tonight's SmackDown Rollins once again defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, in a rematch f[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - WWE has announced Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E for WrestleMania 37. This is a rematch from WWE Fastlane which saw Big E retain[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - AEW star John Silver will be out of ring action for 4-6 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT.
[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man has revealed a new look. Gone are his trademark sideburns and jet black hair and in is a new look which many are[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - The WWE Universal Title match scheduled for WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled to be Roman Reigns defending against Edge. In an update, The Wrest[...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - NJPW has unified the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships with the reveal of the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship set for March [...]
Mar 26
Mar 26 - Fightful Select has some updated details on Triple H with regards to his availability to both NXT and main roster talent. The report notes there was [...]