JBL Remembers Altercation Backstage With Brock Lesnar

JBL reflects on what happens when you play a prank on Brock Lesnar during a recent podcast appearance on The Bolin Alley.

"Brock and I are good friends. And he’s sitting there and I’ve got some Lucky Charms in my hand. This was a couple of years ago. And I was just gonna pop them in my mouth. I was in catering. Brock comes by and hits my hand and they go all over the place. He thought it was funny."

"I go by Brock and [Lesnar]’s on the phone and I hit his elbow and when I do I knock the phone down the hall, I didn’t mean to! I thought, ‘you know what, I’ll just keep walking’. And Brock grabbed me, pulled me in, and I said, ‘Brock, I don’t know what you’ve hurt, but you’ve hurt me somewhere. If you’ll let me go I’ll assess the damage. I promise.’ And Brock just, ‘HA HA HA HA HA’."