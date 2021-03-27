NJPW Announces First-Round New Japan Cup USA Tournament Bracket

The winner of the tournament will receive a title shot against the IWGP United States Champion.

WWE NXT Producer Road Dogg Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalized

WWE legend and current NXT producer Brian James, known to WWE fans as Road Dogg, has been hospitalized. His wife Tracy revealed the news about the WWE Hall Of Famer on her Facebook page: "I want to [...] Mar 27 - WWE legend and current NXT producer Brian James, known to WWE fans as Road Dogg, has been hospitalized. His wife Tracy revealed the news about the WWE Hall Of Famer on her Facebook page: "I want to [...]

New Match Announced For Next Week's Impact Wrestling On AXS TV

Impact Wrestling has announced today that Suicide will go up against Brian Myers on next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Below is the updated card: - Suicide vs. Brian Myers- Havok [...] Mar 27 - Impact Wrestling has announced today that Suicide will go up against Brian Myers on next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Below is the updated card: - Suicide vs. Brian Myers- Havok [...]

More Matched Added To Action-Packed AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has added more matches for next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Jazmin Allure & Tesha Price will go up against Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti. In addition, Ethan Page will go against Fuego De[...] Mar 27 - AEW has added more matches for next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Jazmin Allure & Tesha Price will go up against Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti. In addition, Ethan Page will go against Fuego De[...]

CM Punk Reacts To ROH Star Using The GTS...KENTA Responds

During Friday’s ROH 19th Anniversary show, Danhausen competed in a Four Corner Survival Match against LSG, Brian Johnson, and Eli Isom. During the match, Danhausen delivered the GTS move on LSG[...] Mar 27 - During Friday’s ROH 19th Anniversary show, Danhausen competed in a Four Corner Survival Match against LSG, Brian Johnson, and Eli Isom. During the match, Danhausen delivered the GTS move on LSG[...]

WATCH The First Hour Of ROH's 19th Anniversary For Free

ROH has released highlights for Friday’s 19th Anniversary show. You can watch the first hour FREE below. Watch the first hour of our birthday celebration, 19th Anniversary, for free! The ROH Wo[...] Mar 27 - ROH has released highlights for Friday’s 19th Anniversary show. You can watch the first hour FREE below. Watch the first hour of our birthday celebration, 19th Anniversary, for free! The ROH Wo[...]

AEW Star Engaged To Be Married

AEW’s Griff Garrison is now engaged to his girlfriend. He tweeted: "Wow. Words can’t describe how I truly feel right now. To be able to spend the rest of my life with someone I love is t[...] Mar 27 - AEW’s Griff Garrison is now engaged to his girlfriend. He tweeted: "Wow. Words can’t describe how I truly feel right now. To be able to spend the rest of my life with someone I love is t[...]

Trish Stratus Named Greatest Woman Superstar In WWE Top 50

WWE has named Trish Stratus as their Greatest Woman Superstar as part of a top 50 list which put Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at second and third. The list is "heavily based on in-ring accomplishm[...] Mar 27 - WWE has named Trish Stratus as their Greatest Woman Superstar as part of a top 50 list which put Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at second and third. The list is "heavily based on in-ring accomplishm[...]

Steve Austin Wants The Legendary Midnight Express In WWE Hall Of Fame

Stone Cold Steve Austin wants the legendary Midnight Express to join him in the WWE Hall Of Fame. Arguably the most successful version of the Midnight Express was Bobby Eaton, Jim Cornette, and[...] Mar 27 - Stone Cold Steve Austin wants the legendary Midnight Express to join him in the WWE Hall Of Fame. Arguably the most successful version of the Midnight Express was Bobby Eaton, Jim Cornette, and[...]

JBL Remembers Altercation Backstage With Brock Lesnar

JBL reflects on what happens when you play a prank on Brock Lesnar during a recent podcast appearance on The Bolin Alley. "Brock and I are good friends. And he’s sitting there and I’ve go[...] Mar 27 - JBL reflects on what happens when you play a prank on Brock Lesnar during a recent podcast appearance on The Bolin Alley. "Brock and I are good friends. And he’s sitting there and I’ve go[...]

WATCH: A Special Message From Jim Cornette

A special message from Jim Cornette to the subscribers of the Official Jim Cornette YouTube channel! [...] Mar 27 - A special message from Jim Cornette to the subscribers of the Official Jim Cornette YouTube channel! [...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases To Over 2 Million

WWE SmackDown is back over 2 million viewers for Friday's episode on FOX. The episode averaged 2.03 million viewers in overnight numbers, up from last week's 1.946 million viewers, according to Showb[...] Mar 27 - WWE SmackDown is back over 2 million viewers for Friday's episode on FOX. The episode averaged 2.03 million viewers in overnight numbers, up from last week's 1.946 million viewers, according to Showb[...]

NJPW Announces First-Round New Japan Cup USA Tournament Bracket

The official bracket has been revealed for the 2021 New Japan Cup USA tournament which starts on the April 2, 2021, edition of NJPW Strong. Here are the first-round matches: Clark Connors vs. Lio Ru[...] Mar 27 - The official bracket has been revealed for the 2021 New Japan Cup USA tournament which starts on the April 2, 2021, edition of NJPW Strong. Here are the first-round matches: Clark Connors vs. Lio Ru[...]

First Match Announced For Monday's WWE Raw, Riddle Has Payback On His Mind

WWE has announced the first match for Monday’s Raw on USA Network. WWE issued the following: Riddle has payback on his mind in a battle against Sheamus Was it something he said, bro? After&n[...] Mar 27 - WWE has announced the first match for Monday’s Raw on USA Network. WWE issued the following: Riddle has payback on his mind in a battle against Sheamus Was it something he said, bro? After&n[...]

Updated WWE WrestleMania 37 Card - New Matches Added

Following tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, there is an updated card for WrestleMania 37 which takes place on April 10 & 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Night One [...] Mar 26 - Following tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, there is an updated card for WrestleMania 37 which takes place on April 10 & 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Night One [...]

WWE Universal Championship Match At WrestleMania 37 Now Officially A Triple Threat Match

Daniel Bryan has officially been added to the main event of WrestleMania 37, thus making it a Triple Threat match as confirmed on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. Roman Reigns will now defend his WWE [...] Mar 26 - Daniel Bryan has officially been added to the main event of WrestleMania 37, thus making it a Triple Threat match as confirmed on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. Roman Reigns will now defend his WWE [...]

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Set For WrestleMania 37

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are heading for a match at WrestleMania 37. During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens had Sami Zayn on his KO Show to talk about his conspiracy documentary which he didn't [...] Mar 26 - Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are heading for a match at WrestleMania 37. During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens had Sami Zayn on his KO Show to talk about his conspiracy documentary which he didn't [...]

Two Big Title Changes At Tonight’s 19th Anniversary PPV

ROH held their 19th Anniversary show on Friday night, featuring two major title changes. We have a new Ring of Honor Television Champion. Tracy Williams defeated Kenny King for title gold, marking t[...] Mar 26 - ROH held their 19th Anniversary show on Friday night, featuring two major title changes. We have a new Ring of Honor Television Champion. Tracy Williams defeated Kenny King for title gold, marking t[...]

Logan Paul Is Coming To WWE SmackDown On Fox

Logan Paul is coming to next week's WWE SmackDown on FOX. The news was confirmed when Sami Zayn was a guest on the KO Show during tonight's SmackDown. Zayn said Kevin could still be part of the[...] Mar 26 - Logan Paul is coming to next week's WWE SmackDown on FOX. The news was confirmed when Sami Zayn was a guest on the KO Show during tonight's SmackDown. Zayn said Kevin could still be part of the[...]

Singles Match Announced for WrestleMania 37

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins is now official for WrestleMania 37. During tonight's SmackDown Rollins once again defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, in a rematch from Sunday’s WWE Fastlane. Following the ma[...] Mar 26 - Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins is now official for WrestleMania 37. During tonight's SmackDown Rollins once again defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, in a rematch from Sunday’s WWE Fastlane. Following the ma[...]

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Made Official For WrestleMania 37

WWE has announced Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E for WrestleMania 37. This is a rematch from WWE Fastlane which saw Big E retain the I.C. title. The match is set for Night[...] Mar 26 - WWE has announced Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E for WrestleMania 37. This is a rematch from WWE Fastlane which saw Big E retain the I.C. title. The match is set for Night[...]

Update On How Much AEW Ring Time John Silver Will Miss Following Injury

AEW star John Silver will be out of ring action for 4-6 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT. Silver revealed the news on Twitter. "Bad news: [...] Mar 26 - AEW star John Silver will be out of ring action for 4-6 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT. Silver revealed the news on Twitter. "Bad news: [...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Now Looks Like Santa Clause!

WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man has revealed a new look. Gone are his trademark sideburns and jet black hair and in is a new look which many are comparing to Santa Clause / Tim Allen. The forme[...] Mar 26 - WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man has revealed a new look. Gone are his trademark sideburns and jet black hair and in is a new look which many are comparing to Santa Clause / Tim Allen. The forme[...]

Changes To Big WrestleMania Match Likely To Be Revealed On Tonight's SmackDown (Spoilers)

The WWE Universal Title match scheduled for WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled to be Roman Reigns defending against Edge. In an update, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that this ma[...] Mar 26 - The WWE Universal Title match scheduled for WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled to be Roman Reigns defending against Edge. In an update, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that this ma[...]

NJPW Announces When The New IWGP World Heavyweight Title Will Be Revealed

NJPW has unified the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships with the reveal of the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship set for March 30, 2021 during the Road to Sakura Genesis at Kora[...] Mar 26 - NJPW has unified the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships with the reveal of the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship set for March 30, 2021 during the Road to Sakura Genesis at Kora[...]