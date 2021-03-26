Updated WWE WrestleMania 37 Card - New Matches Added
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 26, 2021
Following tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, there is an updated card for WrestleMania 37 which takes place on April 10 & 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Night One - April 10
- WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (Hurt Business banned from ringside)
- Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair - Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos - The Miz vs. Bad Bunny - Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman - Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins Night Two - April 11
- WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
- Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley - WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E. vs. Apollo Crews - Randy Orton vs. The Fiend - Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
