WWE Universal Championship Match At WrestleMania 37 Now Officially A Triple Threat Match

Roman Reigns will now defend his WWE Universal Championship against both Daniel Bryan and Edge during the second night of WrestleMania 37.

Daniel Bryan has officially been added to the main event of WrestleMania 37, thus making it a Triple Threat match as confirmed on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 37 Card - New Matches Added

Following tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, there is an updated card for WrestleMania 37 which takes place on April 10 & 11 from Ra[...] Mar 26 - Following tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, there is an updated card for WrestleMania 37 which takes place on April 10 & 11 from Ra[...]

Daniel Bryan has officially been added to the main event of WrestleMania 37, thus making it a Triple Threat match as confirmed on tonight's WWE SmackD[...] Mar 26 - Daniel Bryan has officially been added to the main event of WrestleMania 37, thus making it a Triple Threat match as confirmed on tonight's WWE SmackD[...]

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Set For WrestleMania 37

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are heading for a match at WrestleMania 37. During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens had Sami Zayn on his KO Show to talk[...] Mar 26 - Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are heading for a match at WrestleMania 37. During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens had Sami Zayn on his KO Show to talk[...]

New ROH Television Champion Crowned At Tonight’s 19th Anniversary PPV

We have a new Ring of Honor Television Champion. Tracy Williams defeated Kenny King for title gold, marking the first time he has held ROH gold since[...] Mar 26 - We have a new Ring of Honor Television Champion. Tracy Williams defeated Kenny King for title gold, marking the first time he has held ROH gold since[...]

Logan Paul Is Coming To WWE SmackDown On Fox

Logan Paul is coming to next week's WWE SmackDown on FOX. The news was confirmed when Sami Zayn was a guest on the KO Show during tonight's SmackDown[...] Mar 26 - Logan Paul is coming to next week's WWE SmackDown on FOX. The news was confirmed when Sami Zayn was a guest on the KO Show during tonight's SmackDown[...]

Singles Match Announced for WrestleMania 37

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins is now official for WrestleMania 37. During tonight's SmackDown Rollins once again defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, in a rematch f[...] Mar 26 - Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins is now official for WrestleMania 37. During tonight's SmackDown Rollins once again defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, in a rematch f[...]

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Made Official For WrestleMania 37

WWE has announced Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E for WrestleMania 37. This is a rematch from WWE Fastlane which saw Big E retain[...] Mar 26 - WWE has announced Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E for WrestleMania 37. This is a rematch from WWE Fastlane which saw Big E retain[...]

Update On How Much AEW Ring Time John Silver Will Miss Following Injury

AEW star John Silver will be out of ring action for 4-6 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT. [...] Mar 26 - AEW star John Silver will be out of ring action for 4-6 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT. [...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Now Looks Like Santa Clause!

WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man has revealed a new look. Gone are his trademark sideburns and jet black hair and in is a new look which many are[...] Mar 26 - WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man has revealed a new look. Gone are his trademark sideburns and jet black hair and in is a new look which many are[...]

Changes To Big WrestleMania Match Likely To Be Revealed On Tonight's SmackDown (Spoilers)

The WWE Universal Title match scheduled for WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled to be Roman Reigns defending against Edge. In an update, The Wrest[...] Mar 26 - The WWE Universal Title match scheduled for WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled to be Roman Reigns defending against Edge. In an update, The Wrest[...]

NJPW Announces When The New IWGP World Heavyweight Title Will Be Revealed

NJPW has unified the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships with the reveal of the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship set for March [...] Mar 26 - NJPW has unified the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships with the reveal of the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship set for March [...]

Update On Triple H’s Availability To NXT Talent

Fightful Select has some updated details on Triple H with regards to his availability to both NXT and main roster talent. The report notes there was [...] Mar 26 - Fightful Select has some updated details on Triple H with regards to his availability to both NXT and main roster talent. The report notes there was [...]

Bret Hart Believes WWE Should Have Banned Thigh-Slapping Years Ago

It was reported recently that WWE issued a new directive to their talent informing them that thigh slaps were banned from matches and also there would[...] Mar 26 - It was reported recently that WWE issued a new directive to their talent informing them that thigh slaps were banned from matches and also there would[...]

Lucha Underground Rumored For A Revival

Lucha Underground had a loyal following before it ceased production a few years ago. In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer r[...] Mar 26 - Lucha Underground had a loyal following before it ceased production a few years ago. In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer r[...]

First Trailer For 'The Suicide Squad' Starring John Cena Released

The first trailer for "The Suicide Squad" starring John Cena has been released. The film is due for a release on August 6, 2021, and as well as feari[...] Mar 26 - The first trailer for "The Suicide Squad" starring John Cena has been released. The film is due for a release on August 6, 2021, and as well as feari[...]

Matches Announced For AEW's First-Ever House Show

AEW has announced a number of matches for its first-ever house show which will take place on April 9, 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.[...] Mar 26 - AEW has announced a number of matches for its first-ever house show which will take place on April 9, 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.[...]

WWE Files New WCW Trademark For Merchandise

WWE filed for a new trademark for WCW this past week with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This WCW trademark is for toys and other merc[...] Mar 26 - WWE filed for a new trademark for WCW this past week with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This WCW trademark is for toys and other merc[...]

Wrestlers React To Peacock Censorship

Peacock is presently reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure that it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices. Peaco[...] Mar 26 - Peacock is presently reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure that it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices. Peaco[...]

Dean Malenko On What Vince McMahon Said To Him When Agent Got Changed To Producer

AEW producer Dean Malenko recalled what Vince McMahon said to him whenever the term "agent" was dropped. Malenko left WWE in 2019, and then he soon s[...] Mar 26 - AEW producer Dean Malenko recalled what Vince McMahon said to him whenever the term "agent" was dropped. Malenko left WWE in 2019, and then he soon s[...]

UFC President Dana White Shoots Down Ronda Rousey Returning To MMA

Dana White shot down the idea that Ronda Rousey would be making a return to UFC or any octagon for that matter. While he addressed the media for this[...] Mar 26 - Dana White shot down the idea that Ronda Rousey would be making a return to UFC or any octagon for that matter. While he addressed the media for this[...]

WWE Reportedly Not Touring First Half Of 2021

WWE reportedly has no plans to resume any tours. Sports Illustrated reports that WWE does not have plans to tour throughout the first half of 202[...] Mar 26 - WWE reportedly has no plans to resume any tours. Sports Illustrated reports that WWE does not have plans to tour throughout the first half of 202[...]

Thea Trinidad Reportedly Signs an "Undisclosed, Short-Term Deal"

Thea Trinidad, formerly known as Zelina Vega in WWE or Rosita in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, has reportedly signed an "undisclosed, short-term deal," accord[...] Mar 26 - Thea Trinidad, formerly known as Zelina Vega in WWE or Rosita in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, has reportedly signed an "undisclosed, short-term deal," accord[...]

Dean Malenko Reveals He's Living With Parkinson’s Disease

WWE legend Dean Malenko aged 60 has revealed he is battling Parkinson’s disease. The retired wrestler, who is admired the world over for his te[...] Mar 25 - WWE legend Dean Malenko aged 60 has revealed he is battling Parkinson’s disease. The retired wrestler, who is admired the world over for his te[...]

Cody Rhodes Reveals "Upgraded Contract" For Red Velvet

Red Velvet has officially signed a new contract with AEW. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to announce that President & C[...] Mar 25 - Red Velvet has officially signed a new contract with AEW. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to announce that President & C[...]