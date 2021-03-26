Logan Paul Is Coming To WWE SmackDown On Fox

Zayne confirmed a trailer for the documentary will air next week with a special red carpet event which will have Logan Paul in attendance.

The news was confirmed when Sami Zayn was a guest on the KO Show during tonight's SmackDown. Zayn said Kevin could still be part of the documentary he is producing which exposes the conspiracy against him by WWE.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 37 Card - New Matches Added

Following tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, there is an updated card for WrestleMania 37 which takes place on April 10 & 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Night One [...] Mar 26 - Following tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, there is an updated card for WrestleMania 37 which takes place on April 10 & 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Night One [...]

WWE Universal Championship Match At WrestleMania 37 Now Officially A Triple Threat Match

Daniel Bryan has officially been added to the main event of WrestleMania 37, thus making it a Triple Threat match as confirmed on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. Roman Reigns will now defend his WWE [...] Mar 26 - Daniel Bryan has officially been added to the main event of WrestleMania 37, thus making it a Triple Threat match as confirmed on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. Roman Reigns will now defend his WWE [...]

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Set For WrestleMania 37

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are heading for a match at WrestleMania 37. During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens had Sami Zayn on his KO Show to talk about his conspiracy documentary which he didn't [...] Mar 26 - Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are heading for a match at WrestleMania 37. During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens had Sami Zayn on his KO Show to talk about his conspiracy documentary which he didn't [...]

New ROH Television Champion Crowned At Tonight’s 19th Anniversary PPV

We have a new Ring of Honor Television Champion. Tracy Williams defeated Kenny King for title gold, marking the first time he has held ROH gold since his debut in 2018. King stood in for Dragon Lee w[...] Mar 26 - We have a new Ring of Honor Television Champion. Tracy Williams defeated Kenny King for title gold, marking the first time he has held ROH gold since his debut in 2018. King stood in for Dragon Lee w[...]

Logan Paul Is Coming To WWE SmackDown On Fox

Logan Paul is coming to next week's WWE SmackDown on FOX. The news was confirmed when Sami Zayn was a guest on the KO Show during tonight's SmackDown. Zayn said Kevin could still be part of the[...] Mar 26 - Logan Paul is coming to next week's WWE SmackDown on FOX. The news was confirmed when Sami Zayn was a guest on the KO Show during tonight's SmackDown. Zayn said Kevin could still be part of the[...]

Singles Match Announced for WrestleMania 37

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins is now official for WrestleMania 37. During tonight's SmackDown Rollins once again defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, in a rematch from Sunday’s WWE Fastlane. Following the ma[...] Mar 26 - Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins is now official for WrestleMania 37. During tonight's SmackDown Rollins once again defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, in a rematch from Sunday’s WWE Fastlane. Following the ma[...]

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Made Official For WrestleMania 37

WWE has announced Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E for WrestleMania 37. This is a rematch from WWE Fastlane which saw Big E retain the I.C. title. The match is set for Night[...] Mar 26 - WWE has announced Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E for WrestleMania 37. This is a rematch from WWE Fastlane which saw Big E retain the I.C. title. The match is set for Night[...]

Update On How Much AEW Ring Time John Silver Will Miss Following Injury

AEW star John Silver will be out of ring action for 4-6 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT. Silver revealed the news on Twitter. "Bad news: [...] Mar 26 - AEW star John Silver will be out of ring action for 4-6 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT. Silver revealed the news on Twitter. "Bad news: [...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Now Looks Like Santa Clause!

WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man has revealed a new look. Gone are his trademark sideburns and jet black hair and in is a new look which many are comparing to Santa Clause / Tim Allen. The forme[...] Mar 26 - WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man has revealed a new look. Gone are his trademark sideburns and jet black hair and in is a new look which many are comparing to Santa Clause / Tim Allen. The forme[...]

Changes To Big WrestleMania Match Likely To Be Revealed On Tonight's SmackDown (Spoilers)

The WWE Universal Title match scheduled for WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled to be Roman Reigns defending against Edge. In an update, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that this ma[...] Mar 26 - The WWE Universal Title match scheduled for WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled to be Roman Reigns defending against Edge. In an update, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that this ma[...]

NJPW Announces When The New IWGP World Heavyweight Title Will Be Revealed

NJPW has unified the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships with the reveal of the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship set for March 30, 2021 during the Road to Sakura Genesis at Kora[...] Mar 26 - NJPW has unified the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships with the reveal of the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship set for March 30, 2021 during the Road to Sakura Genesis at Kora[...]

Update On Triple H’s Availability To NXT Talent

Fightful Select has some updated details on Triple H with regards to his availability to both NXT and main roster talent. The report notes there was a story last year about Zicky Dice almost getting [...] Mar 26 - Fightful Select has some updated details on Triple H with regards to his availability to both NXT and main roster talent. The report notes there was a story last year about Zicky Dice almost getting [...]

Bret Hart Believes WWE Should Have Banned Thigh-Slapping Years Ago

It was reported recently that WWE issued a new directive to their talent informing them that thigh slaps were banned from matches and also there would be fines for those who fail to obey the new rule.[...] Mar 26 - It was reported recently that WWE issued a new directive to their talent informing them that thigh slaps were banned from matches and also there would be fines for those who fail to obey the new rule.[...]

Lucha Underground Rumored For A Revival

Lucha Underground had a loyal following before it ceased production a few years ago. In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that there have been some discussions about[...] Mar 26 - Lucha Underground had a loyal following before it ceased production a few years ago. In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that there have been some discussions about[...]

First Trailer For 'The Suicide Squad' Starring John Cena Released

The first trailer for "The Suicide Squad" starring John Cena has been released. The film is due for a release on August 6, 2021, and as well as fearing Cena, he will stat alongside Margot Robbie, Idr[...] Mar 26 - The first trailer for "The Suicide Squad" starring John Cena has been released. The film is due for a release on August 6, 2021, and as well as fearing Cena, he will stat alongside Margot Robbie, Idr[...]

Matches Announced For AEW's First-Ever House Show

AEW has announced a number of matches for its first-ever house show which will take place on April 9, 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. The show has been titled, "The House Always Wins[...] Mar 26 - AEW has announced a number of matches for its first-ever house show which will take place on April 9, 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. The show has been titled, "The House Always Wins[...]

WWE Files New WCW Trademark For Merchandise

WWE filed for a new trademark for WCW this past week with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This WCW trademark is for toys and other merchandise, likely to be sold on the official WWE Sho[...] Mar 26 - WWE filed for a new trademark for WCW this past week with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This WCW trademark is for toys and other merchandise, likely to be sold on the official WWE Sho[...]

Wrestlers React To Peacock Censorship

Peacock is presently reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure that it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices. Peacock has already edited out a few controversial[...] Mar 26 - Peacock is presently reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure that it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices. Peacock has already edited out a few controversial[...]

Dean Malenko On What Vince McMahon Said To Him When Agent Got Changed To Producer

AEW producer Dean Malenko recalled what Vince McMahon said to him whenever the term "agent" was dropped. Malenko left WWE in 2019, and then he soon signed with AEW soon after Chris Jericho left the c[...] Mar 26 - AEW producer Dean Malenko recalled what Vince McMahon said to him whenever the term "agent" was dropped. Malenko left WWE in 2019, and then he soon signed with AEW soon after Chris Jericho left the c[...]

UFC President Dana White Shoots Down Ronda Rousey Returning To MMA

Dana White shot down the idea that Ronda Rousey would be making a return to UFC or any octagon for that matter. While he addressed the media for this weekends UFC 260, Dana revealed he had a phone ca[...] Mar 26 - Dana White shot down the idea that Ronda Rousey would be making a return to UFC or any octagon for that matter. While he addressed the media for this weekends UFC 260, Dana revealed he had a phone ca[...]

WWE Reportedly Not Touring First Half Of 2021

WWE reportedly has no plans to resume any tours. Sports Illustrated reports that WWE does not have plans to tour throughout the first half of 2021. There is no word on if WWE is looking to resum[...] Mar 26 - WWE reportedly has no plans to resume any tours. Sports Illustrated reports that WWE does not have plans to tour throughout the first half of 2021. There is no word on if WWE is looking to resum[...]

Thea Trinidad Reportedly Signs an "Undisclosed, Short-Term Deal"

Thea Trinidad, formerly known as Zelina Vega in WWE or Rosita in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, has reportedly signed an "undisclosed, short-term deal," according to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com[...] Mar 26 - Thea Trinidad, formerly known as Zelina Vega in WWE or Rosita in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, has reportedly signed an "undisclosed, short-term deal," according to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com[...]

Dean Malenko Reveals He's Living With Parkinson’s Disease

WWE legend Dean Malenko aged 60 has revealed he is battling Parkinson’s disease. The retired wrestler, who is admired the world over for his technical ability revealed he was diagnosis almost t[...] Mar 25 - WWE legend Dean Malenko aged 60 has revealed he is battling Parkinson’s disease. The retired wrestler, who is admired the world over for his technical ability revealed he was diagnosis almost t[...]

Cody Rhodes Reveals "Upgraded Contract" For Red Velvet

Red Velvet has officially signed a new contract with AEW. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to announce that President & CEO Tony Khan has upgraded Velvet’s contract.[...] Mar 25 - Red Velvet has officially signed a new contract with AEW. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to announce that President & CEO Tony Khan has upgraded Velvet’s contract.[...]