Update On Triple H’s Availability To NXT Talent

Fightful Select has some updated details on Triple H with regards to his availability to both NXT and main roster talent.

The report notes there was a story last year about Zicky Dice almost getting kicked out of a tryout with NXT for trying to talk with Triple H. At one stage the source noted that things in NXT had hit the "hard to meet with territory."

The source did however note that Triple H has "opened up a bit more" with talent on the NXT brand.

The report also adds that Triple H has been at many more Monday Night Raw tapings than he previously had been.