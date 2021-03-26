Lucha Underground Rumored For A Revival

Lucha Underground had a loyal following before it ceased production a few years ago.

In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that there have been some discussions about relaunching the brand under a different name.

"There is at least the beginning of talk of reviving Lucha Underground. It would be the same type of ideas, although with a different name."

The original show aired from October 2014 to November 2018 on the El Rey Network before it was closed down due to budget problems.

Would you like to see the revival of Lucha Underground?