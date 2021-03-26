Matches Announced For AEW's First-Ever House Show

AEW has announced a number of matches for its first-ever house show which will take place on April 9, 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

The show has been titled, "The House Always Wins".

The following matches have been announced

- AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt and Mike Sydal

- Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page

- AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks & Brandon Culter vs. The Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix)

Also in action, TNT Champion Darby Allin, The Pinnacle, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, Jade Cargill and Orange Cassidy.



