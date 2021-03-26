WWE Files New WCW Trademark For Merchandise

IC 028. US 022 023 038 050. G & S: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations

WWE filed for a new trademark for WCW this past week with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This WCW trademark is for toys and other merchandise, likely to be sold on the official WWE Shop.

Update On How Much AEW Ring Time John Silver Will Miss Following Injury

AEW star John Silver will be out of ring action for 4-6 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT. [...] Mar 26 - AEW star John Silver will be out of ring action for 4-6 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT. [...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Now Looks Like Santa Clause!

WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man has revealed a new look. Gone are his trademark sideburns and jet black hair and in is a new look which many are[...] Mar 26 - WWE Hall Of Famer The Honky Tonk Man has revealed a new look. Gone are his trademark sideburns and jet black hair and in is a new look which many are[...]

Changes To Big WrestleMania Match Likely To Be Revealed On Tonight's SmackDown (Spoilers)

The WWE Universal Title match scheduled for WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled to be Roman Reigns defending against Edge. In an update, The Wrest[...] Mar 26 - The WWE Universal Title match scheduled for WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled to be Roman Reigns defending against Edge. In an update, The Wrest[...]

NJPW Announces When The New IWGP World Heavyweight Title Will Be Revealed

NJPW has unified the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships with the reveal of the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship set for March [...] Mar 26 - NJPW has unified the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships with the reveal of the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship set for March [...]

Update On Triple H’s Availability To NXT Talent

Fightful Select has some updated details on Triple H with regards to his availability to both NXT and main roster talent. The report notes there was [...] Mar 26 - Fightful Select has some updated details on Triple H with regards to his availability to both NXT and main roster talent. The report notes there was [...]

Bret Hart Believes WWE Should Have Banned Thigh-Slapping Years Ago

It was reported recently that WWE issued a new directive to their talent informing them that thigh slaps were banned from matches and also there would[...] Mar 26 - It was reported recently that WWE issued a new directive to their talent informing them that thigh slaps were banned from matches and also there would[...]

Lucha Underground Rumored For A Revival

Lucha Underground had a loyal following before it ceased production a few years ago. In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer r[...] Mar 26 - Lucha Underground had a loyal following before it ceased production a few years ago. In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer r[...]

First Trailer For 'The Suicide Squad' Starring John Cena Released

The first trailer for "The Suicide Squad" starring John Cena has been released. The film is due for a release on August 6, 2021, and as well as feari[...] Mar 26 - The first trailer for "The Suicide Squad" starring John Cena has been released. The film is due for a release on August 6, 2021, and as well as feari[...]

Matches Announced For AEW's First-Ever House Show

AEW has announced a number of matches for its first-ever house show which will take place on April 9, 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.[...] Mar 26 - AEW has announced a number of matches for its first-ever house show which will take place on April 9, 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.[...]

Wrestlers React To Peacock Censorship

Peacock is presently reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure that it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices. Peaco[...] Mar 26 - Peacock is presently reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure that it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices. Peaco[...]

Dean Malenko On What Vince McMahon Said To Him When Agent Got Changed To Producer

AEW producer Dean Malenko recalled what Vince McMahon said to him whenever the term "agent" was dropped. Malenko left WWE in 2019, and then he soon s[...] Mar 26 - AEW producer Dean Malenko recalled what Vince McMahon said to him whenever the term "agent" was dropped. Malenko left WWE in 2019, and then he soon s[...]

UFC President Dana White Shoots Down Ronda Rousey Returning To MMA

Dana White shot down the idea that Ronda Rousey would be making a return to UFC or any octagon for that matter. While he addressed the media for this[...] Mar 26 - Dana White shot down the idea that Ronda Rousey would be making a return to UFC or any octagon for that matter. While he addressed the media for this[...]

WWE Reportedly Not Touring First Half Of 2021

WWE reportedly has no plans to resume any tours. Sports Illustrated reports that WWE does not have plans to tour throughout the first half of 202[...] Mar 26 - WWE reportedly has no plans to resume any tours. Sports Illustrated reports that WWE does not have plans to tour throughout the first half of 202[...]

Thea Trinidad Reportedly Signs an "Undisclosed, Short-Term Deal"

Thea Trinidad, formerly known as Zelina Vega in WWE or Rosita in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, has reportedly signed an "undisclosed, short-term deal," accord[...] Mar 26 - Thea Trinidad, formerly known as Zelina Vega in WWE or Rosita in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, has reportedly signed an "undisclosed, short-term deal," accord[...]

Dean Malenko Reveals He's Living With Parkinson’s Disease

WWE legend Dean Malenko aged 60 has revealed he is battling Parkinson’s disease. The retired wrestler, who is admired the world over for his te[...] Mar 25 - WWE legend Dean Malenko aged 60 has revealed he is battling Parkinson’s disease. The retired wrestler, who is admired the world over for his te[...]

Cody Rhodes Reveals "Upgraded Contract" For Red Velvet

Red Velvet has officially signed a new contract with AEW. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to announce that President & C[...] Mar 25 - Red Velvet has officially signed a new contract with AEW. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to announce that President & C[...]

Impact Wrestling Moves To Thursday Nights

Impact announced this afternoon that their weekly show is moving to Thursday nights at 8pm ET, beginning on April 8th. “IMPACT Wrestling has [...] Mar 25 - Impact announced this afternoon that their weekly show is moving to Thursday nights at 8pm ET, beginning on April 8th. “IMPACT Wrestling has [...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Goes Down This Week

Wednesday's episode of Dynamite drew in 757,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 678,000 viewers on the USA Network. AEW ranked #6 in the[...] Mar 25 - Wednesday's episode of Dynamite drew in 757,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 678,000 viewers on the USA Network. AEW ranked #6 in the[...]

Update On Keith Lee's Absence From WWE

Keith Lee has been away from WWE for a month because he reportedly has not been medically cleared to compete. Fightful Select reports that Lee got si[...] Mar 25 - Keith Lee has been away from WWE for a month because he reportedly has not been medically cleared to compete. Fightful Select reports that Lee got si[...]

Fans Were Reportedly Told To Give Randy Orton "Big Boos" On Monday's RAW

WWE officials are seeming to make Randy Orton be the heel of the storyline with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. A fan on Twitter who is a regular in the WWE Th[...] Mar 25 - WWE officials are seeming to make Randy Orton be the heel of the storyline with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. A fan on Twitter who is a regular in the WWE Th[...]

Bayley On How Vince McMahon Reacted To Her Cutting Her Hair

Bayley spoke with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions about Vince McMahon's reaction to her cutting her hair. Dusty Rhodes reaction “First[...] Mar 25 - Bayley spoke with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions about Vince McMahon's reaction to her cutting her hair. Dusty Rhodes reaction “First[...]

Aleister Black Possible Return To Ring Soon

It appears that Black maybe training to get back into a WWE ring. It was reported that he had been away from WWE due to dealing with some minor injuri[...] Mar 25 - It appears that Black maybe training to get back into a WWE ring. It was reported that he had been away from WWE due to dealing with some minor injuri[...]

Eric Bischoff On AEW And WWE Making Their Brand Bigger Than Their Talent

On the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WWE and how they've built WrestleMania this year. Bischoff said that outside of Roman Reigns[...] Mar 25 - On the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WWE and how they've built WrestleMania this year. Bischoff said that outside of Roman Reigns[...]