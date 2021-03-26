WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Wrestlers React To Peacock Censorship
Posted By: Dustin on Mar 26, 2021
Peacock is presently reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure that it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices. Peacock has already edited out a few controversial segments from past WWE events.
Below are reactions from various wrestlers on this news.
