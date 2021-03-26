WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Thea Trinidad Reportedly Signs an "Undisclosed, Short-Term Deal"
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 26, 2021
Thea Trinidad, formerly known as Zelina Vega in WWE or Rosita in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, has reportedly signed an "undisclosed, short-term deal," according to
a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Meltzer gave the following statement:
"Trinidad has signed a deal. We don’t know with who or even that if it’s with a wrestling promotion, but the deal she signed would not allow her to work for another wrestling company and it was not with AEW. It was a somewhat short-term thing and the door wasn’t shut on her eventually working with AEW but it won’t be any time imminently."
