Cody Rhodes Reveals "Upgraded Contract" For Red Velvet

At The Crossroads @AEWonTNT event squaring off against @SHAQ & Jade…Red stepped up in a huge way! @TonyKhan saw what over a million people saw that night and upgraded her contract. She’s ALL ELITE now! Let’s stir it up my friend,” Cody tweeted.

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to announce that President & CEO Tony Khan has upgraded Velvet’s contract.

Wrestlers React To Peacock Censorship

Peacock is presently reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure that it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices. Peaco[...] Mar 26 - Peacock is presently reviewing over 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure that it aligns with NBCUniversal’s standards and practices. Peaco[...]

Dean Malenko On What Vince McMahon Said To Him When Agent Got Changed To Producer

AEW producer Dean Malenko recalled what Vince McMahon said to him whenever the term "agent" was dropped. Malenko left WWE in 2019, and then he soon s[...] Mar 26 - AEW producer Dean Malenko recalled what Vince McMahon said to him whenever the term "agent" was dropped. Malenko left WWE in 2019, and then he soon s[...]

UFC President Dana White Shoots Down Ronda Rousey Returning To MMA

Dana White shot down the idea that Ronda Rousey would be making a return to UFC or any octagon for that matter. While he addressed the media for this[...] Mar 26 - Dana White shot down the idea that Ronda Rousey would be making a return to UFC or any octagon for that matter. While he addressed the media for this[...]

WWE Reportedly Not Touring First Half Of 2021

WWE reportedly has no plans to resume any tours. Sports Illustrated reports that WWE does not have plans to tour throughout the first half of 202[...] Mar 26 - WWE reportedly has no plans to resume any tours. Sports Illustrated reports that WWE does not have plans to tour throughout the first half of 202[...]

Thea Trinidad Reportedly Signs an "Undisclosed, Short-Term Deal"

Thea Trinidad, formerly known as Zelina Vega in WWE or Rosita in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, has reportedly signed an "undisclosed, short-term deal," accord[...] Mar 26 - Thea Trinidad, formerly known as Zelina Vega in WWE or Rosita in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, has reportedly signed an "undisclosed, short-term deal," accord[...]

Dean Malenko Reveals He's Living With Parkinson’s Disease

WWE legend Dean Malenko aged 60 has revealed he is battling Parkinson’s disease. The retired wrestler, who is admired the world over for his te[...] Mar 25 - WWE legend Dean Malenko aged 60 has revealed he is battling Parkinson’s disease. The retired wrestler, who is admired the world over for his te[...]

Cody Rhodes Reveals "Upgraded Contract" For Red Velvet

Red Velvet has officially signed a new contract with AEW. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to announce that President & C[...] Mar 25 - Red Velvet has officially signed a new contract with AEW. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to announce that President & C[...]

Impact Wrestling Moves To Thursday Nights

Impact announced this afternoon that their weekly show is moving to Thursday nights at 8pm ET, beginning on April 8th. “IMPACT Wrestling has [...] Mar 25 - Impact announced this afternoon that their weekly show is moving to Thursday nights at 8pm ET, beginning on April 8th. “IMPACT Wrestling has [...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Goes Down This Week

Wednesday's episode of Dynamite drew in 757,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 678,000 viewers on the USA Network. AEW ranked #6 in the[...] Mar 25 - Wednesday's episode of Dynamite drew in 757,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 678,000 viewers on the USA Network. AEW ranked #6 in the[...]

Update On Keith Lee's Absence From WWE

Keith Lee has been away from WWE for a month because he reportedly has not been medically cleared to compete. Fightful Select reports that Lee got si[...] Mar 25 - Keith Lee has been away from WWE for a month because he reportedly has not been medically cleared to compete. Fightful Select reports that Lee got si[...]

Fans Were Reportedly Told To Give Randy Orton "Big Boos" On Monday's RAW

WWE officials are seeming to make Randy Orton be the heel of the storyline with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. A fan on Twitter who is a regular in the WWE Th[...] Mar 25 - WWE officials are seeming to make Randy Orton be the heel of the storyline with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. A fan on Twitter who is a regular in the WWE Th[...]

Bayley On How Vince McMahon Reacted To Her Cutting Her Hair

Bayley spoke with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions about Vince McMahon's reaction to her cutting her hair. Dusty Rhodes reaction “First[...] Mar 25 - Bayley spoke with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions about Vince McMahon's reaction to her cutting her hair. Dusty Rhodes reaction “First[...]

Aleister Black Possible Return To Ring Soon

It appears that Black maybe training to get back into a WWE ring. It was reported that he had been away from WWE due to dealing with some minor injuri[...] Mar 25 - It appears that Black maybe training to get back into a WWE ring. It was reported that he had been away from WWE due to dealing with some minor injuri[...]

Eric Bischoff On AEW And WWE Making Their Brand Bigger Than Their Talent

On the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WWE and how they've built WrestleMania this year. Bischoff said that outside of Roman Reigns[...] Mar 25 - On the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WWE and how they've built WrestleMania this year. Bischoff said that outside of Roman Reigns[...]

The Undertaker On Which Match He Liked Doing With Kane

The Undertaker revealed news to now WWE Hall of Famer Kane that he was going to be inducted this year. Taker looked back on the various matches[...] Mar 25 - The Undertaker revealed news to now WWE Hall of Famer Kane that he was going to be inducted this year. Taker looked back on the various matches[...]

Speculation: The Bella Twins Aim To Make In Ring Return This Fall

The Bella Twins aim to make their in ring returns sometime this fall according to Dave Meltzer. He said that they are going to make a return to [...] Mar 25 - The Bella Twins aim to make their in ring returns sometime this fall according to Dave Meltzer. He said that they are going to make a return to [...]

Adam Cole Attacks William Regal After NXT Goes Off Air

William Regal got physical with Adam Cole which resulted in Regal taking a bump after NXT went off the air the other night. NXT ended with Adam Cole [...] Mar 25 - William Regal got physical with Adam Cole which resulted in Regal taking a bump after NXT went off the air the other night. NXT ended with Adam Cole [...]

Reason Bad Bunny vs. The Miz Has Been Booked As A Singles Match At WrestleMania

For weeks there has been speculation that Bad Bunny & Damien Priest vs. John Morrison and The Miz would take place at WWE WrestleMania 37. However[...] Mar 24 - For weeks there has been speculation that Bad Bunny & Damien Priest vs. John Morrison and The Miz would take place at WWE WrestleMania 37. However[...]

AEW Star Suffers Possible Injury During Tonight's Dynamite

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, John Silver apparently suffered a dislocated shoulder in the main event against Darby Allin for his TNT Champion[...] Mar 24 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, John Silver apparently suffered a dislocated shoulder in the main event against Darby Allin for his TNT Champion[...]

Loads Of Matches Confirmed For AEW Dynamite Next Week

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT a number of big matches were announced for next week's episode, including the debut AEW match for Ch[...] Mar 24 - During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT a number of big matches were announced for next week's episode, including the debut AEW match for Ch[...]

Updated Card For WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 & 2

Following tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, here is the updated card for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night 1 & 2. Night 1 NXT Women&rsqu[...] Mar 24 - Following tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, here is the updated card for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night 1 & 2. Night 1 NXT Women&rsqu[...]

Shawn Michaels Appears On Tonight's NXT To Announce Big Stipulation

The NXT’s Cruiserweight championship unification match between Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin got a whole lot bigger when Shawn Michaels showe[...] Mar 24 - The NXT’s Cruiserweight championship unification match between Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin got a whole lot bigger when Shawn Michaels showe[...]

Orange Cassidy’s New AEW Entrance Theme Leaked

Orange Cassidy will be using "Where Is My Mind?" by The Pixies as his entrance theme. He will debut the new theme on Tuesday’s AEW Dark: Elevat[...] Mar 24 - Orange Cassidy will be using "Where Is My Mind?" by The Pixies as his entrance theme. He will debut the new theme on Tuesday’s AEW Dark: Elevat[...]

WALTER vs, Tommaso Ciampa Set For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Tommaso Ciampa wants the NXT UK Championship. On tonight's NXT WALTER was confronted by Tommaso Ciampa who said he wants a shot at the NXT UK Champio[...] Mar 24 - Tommaso Ciampa wants the NXT UK Championship. On tonight's NXT WALTER was confronted by Tommaso Ciampa who said he wants a shot at the NXT UK Champio[...]