Fans Were Reportedly Told To Give Randy Orton "Big Boos" On Monday's RAW

WWE officials are seeming to make Randy Orton be the heel of the storyline with The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

A fan on Twitter who is a regular in the WWE ThunderDome noted that the ThunderDome host asked fans to give big boos to Randy Orton during the main event segment.

The host did not ask for any other reactions during the segment with Orton, The Fiend and Bliss, until the show went off air. The host also did not ask for any specific crowd reactions during The Fiend’s return segment at WWE Fastlane on Sunday in the Bliss vs. Orton match.

. @motorpotter what did the #WWEThunderDome moderators tell you to do during The Fiend part of #WWEFastlane ? — Gritty Urban Saga (@GrittyUrbanSaga) March 23, 2021